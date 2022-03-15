TL;DR Breakdown

Zebec launches token $ZBC on Solana.

Token to power First-Ever Solana-Based Debit Card.

First-Ever Solana-Based Debit Card. Zebec’s ecosystem grows rapidly since with more than 250 web3 and DeFi projects.

Zebec, a continuous and programmable cash stream protocol on Solana, has announced its public token sale in partnership with Republic. The $ZBC tokens will be released instantly to buyers and available to trade on various exchanges including OKX.

Zebec’s unique programmable and continuous settlement protocol is revolutionizing DeFi and web3 transactions by making it easy for anyone to send and receive money up to the second for investments, payments, subscriptions and more. Unlike the majority of financial transactions that occur on a one-time basis, require intermediaries and take days to process, Zebec is enabling instant cash streams that can be programmed as the user wishes.

The public sale is being conducted under the same terms as the recent private sale that included investments from Circle, Coinbase, Solana Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Alameda Research and others. The initial token price is 0.021.

Other unique features of $ZBC

The $ZBC token will serve as a governance token for the Zebec DAO. Zebec will also introduce staking rewards for holders and incentives for third-party developers who hold $ZBC and are building applications on the protocol. Token holders who stake $ZBC will also soon have the ability to list tokens in a Zebec Debit Card for instant payments.

“We’re thrilled to announce this token sale and welcome more people into the Zebec community,” said Sam Thapaliya, founder of Zebec. “Together, we’re redefining finance and changing how money moves on the blockchain. This will be key to powering the growth of web3 and bringing the next million users into DeFi.”

By providing the foundation to reimagine and simplify almost any transaction, Zebec’s ecosystem has grown rapidly since launching late last year and more than 250 web3 and DeFi projects are now building on Zebec. Through its upcoming Zebec Launchpad program, the project will help further mentor, scale and support developers building on Zebec. Developers building products on top of Zebec Protocol will be allowed to raise funds through ZBC token and investors will be able to invest with ZBC token.

Zebec is the first Solana project accepted to the Fintech Fast Track program that previously helped launch Stripe, Chime, Crypto.com and others. To date, Zebec has raised $21 million to scale its technology from leading investors. In addition to the firms listed above, Zebec is also backed by Distributed Global, Republic Capital, Shima Capital, Breyer Capital and others.

As a DeFi native model that offers one of the best payment solution for DAOs, crypto projects, Web3 and the metaverse, Zebec is built on Solana for ultimate scalability, speed and low transaction fees.