TL;DR Breakdown

XRP price prediction expects $0.21 support to hold

Bulls and bears find an equilibrium

Volatility remains sky-high

XRP price hit by Binance.US delisting but resists price drop

Technical indicators switch to ‘buy’ for the first time since the SEC lawsuit announcement

Unfortunately, the Binance.US delisting bombshell hindered XRP price climbing to $0.25 as predicted yesterday. However, what this news has revealed is that XRP price continues to resist the bears and begins to break influence away from Bitcoin (BTC) price.

XRP price has held strong to a support level of around $0.21 since yesterday – despite minor price corrections. This is a good sign for XRP price development as it seems to be breaking the trend of association with BTC price – something XRP holders have long-awaited. After the almost 30 percent price increase of yesterday, the world can only anticipate what the day ahead will hold for the future of XRP price.

At the time of writing, XRP price stands at $0.2155 – up almost six percent on the opening price of the day.

