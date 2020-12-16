TL;DR Breakdown

XRP price prediction expects potential breakout to the upside

Bears seem to remain in control

Bullish momentum building as a falling wedge pattern reaches breakout point

Volatility decreasing as price begins to increase

Breakout to the upside seen as article comes to the conclusion

As predicted yesterday, XRP price hit $0.45 and as low as $0.43 in the last 12-16 hours. XRP price seems to be reacting positively as Bitcoin (BTC) begins its growth beyond $20,000 finally.

XRP price has been seeing signficant descending patterns since entering December, but the change in BTC price has revitalized XRP as it rises from the ashes of $0.45 to almost $0.5 at the time of writing.

Currently, XRP price sits at $0.498 as the market blows up – up over six percent on the day opening price.

Use the oscillator below to check what role XRP might play in your portfolio.