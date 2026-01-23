Xiaomi shares surge after HK$2.5B ($321M) buyback announcement

Xiaomi saw its stock rise by 2% in trading on Friday after the company announced a share buyback program worth HK$2.5 billion ($321 million). The program is part of the company’s efforts to reassure investors amid rising competition and component costs in the EV and smartphone sectors.

Xiaomi, a Chinese tech company that manufactures smart home devices, electric vehicles, and smartphones, has announced a share buyback program worth HK$2.5 billion or approximately $321 million.

The program is part of the company’s efforts to boost its stock value and reassure investors amid rising competition, higher component costs, and emerging safety concerns.

Xiaomi stock surges after the company announced a share buyback program

The announcement caused the company’s share price to surge by 2% in trading on Friday. However, the stock has not been performing well since the start of the year. According to Google Finance, Xiaomi, which trades under the ticker symbol 1810 on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, is down 10% year-to-date and has declined 38% over the last six months.

This is not the first time Xiaomi has repurchased its own stock to boost shareholder value. The recent purchase is part of a series of share buyback programs that the company has executed since it passed the repurchase authorization resolution.

Under the resolution, Xiaomi has repurchased 0.66% of its issued shares, representing 170 million shares, before the recent announcement. Its latest repurchase program occurred on January 13, 2026, when the company repurchased 4 million shares for HK$152 million.

Xiaomi’s recent filing with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Thursday reveals that the automatic share buyback program will commence on January 23 and be implemented in accordance with regulatory requirements and prevailing market conditions.

Critics argue that share buyback programs typically boost share prices but do not improve a company’s operations or business model.

Analysts credit the company’s recent decline to looming pressure from memory chip shortages, which have increased component costs for its products.

Dan Baker, senior equity analyst at Morningstar, said that the memory chip shortage has “caused margin compression for smartphone manufacturers and several independent industry forecasters have lowered their outlook for smartphones.”

The shortage is expected to worsen as the year progresses, as chip manufacturers have shifted their focus to the growing memory demands of the AI industry.

The company’s share price also tanked last year after reports of accidents involving its electric vehicles went viral on social media. The company has also faced significant price-war challenges as competition in China’s EV market expanded. The increased competition put significant pressure on margins across the sector.

Xiaomi’s unit delivery target raises concerns among researchers

Cryptopolitan recently reported that Xiaomi plans to deliver 550,000 electric vehicles in 2026. The target is a significant increase from the 410,000 units it set for 2024. The company managed to hit its year’s target despite increased regulatory scrutiny following the SU7 crashes.

Kyna Wong, a China technology analyst at Citi Research, expressed deep concerns about Xiaomi’s modest 550,000-unit vehicle delivery target for 2026, saying that profit margins on the company’s vehicle deliveries are likely to scale backwards due to changes to Beijing’s EV subsidy policies this year.

Amid the uncertainty, Xiaomi has centered its investment strategy on long-term sustainability by funding an internal semiconductor division. The company pledged a 50 billion yuan (roughly $6.9 billion) investment in the division over a decade, starting in 2025. Xiaomi also plans to expand its electric vehicles business globally over the next few years, following the launch of its premium SU7 Ultra.

Join a premium crypto trading community free for 30 days - normally $100/mo.