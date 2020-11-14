Wyoming Senator blasts about Bitcoin on ABC news describing it as a store of value.

Cynthia Lummis, recently elected the Wyoming Senator talks about how Bitcoins finite value makes it a great storer.

In the interview, she expressed great enthusiasm in regards to the coin.



In the interview, she expressed great enthusiasm in regards to the coin. The elected Senator described on ABC how her expertise as a former treasurer for the state and her investments helped her deduce Bitcoins’ power.

In contrast, she degraded the US dollar, the main currency for the country, by describing how it inflates in value. Since the pandemic hit in March, there has been an ever decreasing decline in the US dollar.



Miss. Lummis said that she hoped to bring Bitcoin to the forefront of national dialogue because it does not inflate. The elected Senator stated that only 21 million Bitcoin are needed for it to do its job, making it a limited supply.



The Senator expressed how Bitcoin’s finite supply has made it a significant asset for the future in terms of storing value. Her feedback on ABC comes only a few weeks after the banking charter, Avanti, received a seal of approval from the Wyoming State Banking Board.



Avanti is a financial company that focuses on digital assets, and it is creating a crypto dollar. The company spokesperson praised the new move by the state and said Wyoming is the only US area with a digital asset program.



Avanti outlined how Wyoming has considered how to supervise and regulate crypto, unlike other states.