US election: Wyoming Senator a Bitcoin fan

US election candidate Cynthia Lummis is the recently elected Wyoming senator, the first senator that is a bitcoin fan. Miss. Lummis, the first woman to take a senator position in Wyoming, had invested in Bitcoin in 2013.

Before her election Miss. Lummis was a US house member for Wyoming for 8 years. Once the previous senator Mike Enzi retired, she received the President’s endorsement and became the number one candidate for the coveted spot.

Miss. Lummis won her position as a senator and will start on the 3rd of January 2021. Her love for crypto started when she bought her Bitcoins, which awarded her $300.

The senator’s son in law is the chief product officer of Unchained Capital, an online currency organization. Miss. Lummis on CryptoPotato had outlined that she was fascinated by the fact that the number of Bitcoins available to purchase was capped at 21 million.

She continued that the limited nature of the digital currency has resulted in it being a great store for value. Miss. Lummis is attracted to crypto for the benefits it brings her and her nation.

The newly crowned senator expressed that she had concerns about quantitative easing and all the US debt. Wyoming is a perfect home for a crypto supporter as it is one of the largest state areas, and it has, in the past, granted licenses to two crypto firms.