TL;DR Breakdown

The Sandbox has agreed to give $25 million to World of Women (WoW) in order to start the WoW Foundation.

WoW, will provide educational and mentorship resources for women, both inside and outside the metaverse game world.

Today, March 8th, 2022, is International Women’s Day, and it has brought good news for women. This year’s International Women’s Day slogan is “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow.” The crypto community embraced IWS with the Sandbox making $25 million available to the World of Women to establish the WoW Foundation.

World of Women NFT project

Two of the most notable Ethereum NFT projects have teamed up. Today, crypto metaverse game The Sandbox announced collaboration with World of Women, an NFT profile picture project. The Sandbox provides $25 million in grant money to establish the WoW Foundation as part of the project.

The World of Women is a community devoted to promoting diversity, inclusiveness, and equal opportunities. It comprises a unique collection of 10,000 works by female artists.

The WoW Foundation project dedicates itself to increasing the number of women in the NFT sector. The Sandbox will allocate finances over five years to help the foundation reach its objectives, many of which connect to the gaming world. The beneficiary agendas go to education and mentorship programs.

In July, Yam Karkai and her partner Raphael Malavieille launched the World of Women network. According to the group, research published in November suggests that female artists made up 5% of all NFT art purchases during the previous 21 months.

Since its inception in November, World of Women has risen to the top of the NFT charts. The project has received a lot of exposure from actress Reese Witherspoon’s media company Hello Sunshine, which collaborated in February.

Women embrace the NFT industry

Women are inventing NFT projects at the top of the charts and will continue to shape the Web3 industry. A 13-year-old girl created an NFT collection that earned more than $4 million in sales. Female NFT artists use their non-fungible tokens to create a more diverse and inclusive environment in the crypto industry, Web3, blockchain, and NFT (non-fungible token) communities.

The World of Women avatar project will build 3D avatars from all 10,000 profile pictures. Also, the holders of these tokens can utilize them within the Sandbox. Investors can now view some of these avatars during the game’s open public pre-release “alpha” test.

The foundation will establish a WoW Museum in the online game world and a WoW University where students can learn Web3 lessons and earn NFT diplomas. Finally, it will launch a WoW Academy incubator for artists and projects, with possible financial backing, mentorship, and networking open to selected participants. The group stated that its goal is to increase the number of women in Web3 and the metaverse.

With nearly $157 million in secondary trading volume thus far, the World of Women is the most successful women-centric NFT project. It has drawn notable followers, including actress Eva Longoria.

According to the press release, Sebastien Borget, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of The Sandbox, said: “Through facilitating the education and funding of women’s projects we hope these programs help establish a generation of influential women builders in the space.”

Meanwhile, The Sandbox has seen increased media coverage in recent months as metaverse enthusiasm has grown. To date, the game has partnered with more than 200 businesses and celebrities, including Snoop Dogg, Adidas, The Walking Dead, and Atari.