World leaders at Munich Security Conference 2026 debate how to rebuild alliances in a broken world order

This week, international leaders are meeting in Munich to examine the future of Western alliances. The topics of discussion include Ukraine, U.S. foreign policy, and Europe’s role in a changing global environment.

The 62nd Munich Security Conference is taking place from February 13 to 15, 2026, and is being attended by approximately 50 heads of state and government, and representatives from over 100 countries. The annual summit is occurring at a delicate time, as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues and the Trump administration signals significant changes in how Washington engages with its European allies.

Allies push back on U.S. policy shifts

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz delivered a stark and direct opening address at the conference. He said that the post-World War II rules-based structure was no longer in place. To address what he called a “deep rift,” exacerbated by President Donald Trump’s tariff threats and talk of grabbing Greenland, he called for a new agreement between the United States and Europe. Merz maintained that in order to address the most pressing issues facing the globe, even the United States requires allies.

French President Emmanuel Macron took a similar line, saying Europe needs to rethink how it defends itself. He floated the idea of a shared European nuclear deterrent as part of a broader push toward independence in a world where no single power calls the shots.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told the room that the U.S. and Europe are bound together, culturally, spiritually, and strategically, and pushed for a stronger, renewed alliance where European nations take on more of the defense burden. However, Rubio also took shots at bodies like the United Nations, saying they had failed to deliver results on Gaza and Ukraine, and argued that American leadership had been the real driver of progress.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called Rubio’s words “very reassuring,” but added that Europe still needs to stand more on its own in defense, energy, and technology. “This is a true European awakening,” she said, announcing plans to trigger the EU’s mutual defense clause.

Ukraine, peace talks, and what comes next

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a series of one-on-one meetings with leaders, including Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. He pushed for a stronger European commitment to Ukraine’s security and warned that Russia has not given up on its aggressive plans.

Zelenskyy said he feels “a little bit” of pressure from Washington to enter peace talks, and proposed the idea of a two-month ceasefire to allow for elections, but drew a clear line on how far Ukraine would compromise. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stood beside him and called for more support through the alliance’s Ukraine aid program.

The conference’s official 2026 report, titled “Under Destruction,” painted a picture of a world under strain, describing what it called “wrecking-ball politics.” MSC chairman Wolfgang Ischinger pointed to divisions inside Europe, especially over China and the Middle East, as the reason the continent has lost clout on the world stage.

Rubio’s softer tone contrasts with Vice President JD Vance’s recent criticisms of European democracy. With European defense spending projected to rise sharply, potentially around 20% in real terms by 2027 per NATO-aligned estimates, this responds to U.S. calls for greater burden-sharing, including the emerging ‘NATO 3.0’ model where Europe leads on conventional defense while the U.S. upholds nuclear deterrence

After the conference, it was confirmed that the U.S., Ukraine, and Russia will hold peace talks in Geneva next week, though major issues like territory remain unresolved. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius criticized the U.S. for leaving Europe out of key negotiations, warning it “damages our alliance.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom also attended and struck climate deals with Germany and the EU, a reminder that in today’s politics, regional leaders are stepping in where national governments step back.