Winklevoss twins warn democrats of alienating youth voters with anti-crypto stance

Renowned crypto billionaires Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss have issued a cautionary message to the Democratic Party, emphasizing the risk of losing crucial youth voters due to their perceived “war on crypto.” The twin brothers, who co-founded the Gemini cryptocurrency exchange, contend that the party’s anti-crypto stance, championed by figures like Senator Elizabeth Warren and SEC Chair Gary Gensler, may lead to significant electoral setbacks in the upcoming 2024 elections.

The @SenWarren and @GaryGensler war against crypto is going to alienate an entire generation of would-be Democrats.



Winning the youth vote w/ "get out the vote" is key part of Dem playbook.

Dems believe the youth vote will carry the day. pic.twitter.com/F4FQowjCVn — Cameron Winklevoss (@cameron) June 10, 2023

Cameron Winklevoss expressed concerns via Twitter, asserting that Warren and Gensler’s actions may alienate an entire generation of potential Democratic supporters. Highlighting the increasing popularity of cryptocurrencies among Millennials and Gen Z, he argued that their affinity for crypto is unquestionable and warned that they would not overlook the perceived value destruction caused by the regulatory initiatives of Warren and Gensler.

Tyler Winklevoss echoed his twin’s sentiments, drawing a parallel between the potential impact of Warren and Gensler’s actions on the Democratic Party and the historical significance of the Roe v. Wade case, which is believed to have affected Republicans’ midterm election results. He suggested that the current scrutiny of cryptocurrencies might result in the Democrats losing the 2024 election.

Warren, known for her skepticism towards cryptocurrencies, has been actively building an “anti-crypto army,” while Gensler’s leadership at the SEC has seen an uptick in enforcement actions against the crypto industry. The Winklevoss twins argue that the Democratic Party’s negative stance on crypto contradicts the more crypto-friendly positions within the Republican Party, including figures such as Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Youth vote vital for Democrats’ electoral success

Youth voters aged 18 to 29 form a crucial voting bloc for the Democrats. In the 2022 midterm elections, 63% of surveyed young voters supported the Democratic Party, compared to 35% for Republicans. Furthermore, this age group represents the largest demographic of crypto users and investors, with 28% of Americans aged 18 to 29 reporting some level of involvement with cryptocurrencies.

While the importance of crypto policy to young voters relative to other issues remains to be determined, the Winklevoss twins argue that disregarding the potential influence of this voting bloc could have significant electoral consequences. They urge the Democratic Party to consider the broader implications of its regulatory approach and its potential impact on attracting and retaining young voters increasingly engaged with the crypto space.

As the 2024 elections approach, the Democratic Party faces a delicate balancing act between addressing concerns surrounding cryptocurrencies and maintaining the support of youth voters. The Winklevoss twins’ warning serves as a reminder that a misstep in crypto policy could have far-reaching implications for electoral outcomes and the party’s future standing with the younger generation.