logo
Frame svg
  • 3 mins read

Why is ApeCoin going up?

Why is apecoin going up 1
TL;DR Breakdown
  • ApeCoin holders are set for more positive price growth as we approach the end of the year.
  • AIP 21 and AIP 22 community proposals set standards for the much anticipated ApeCoin staking.
  • The ApeCoin staking protocol, developed by Horizen labs, will go live on December 5 2022.

The crypto winter has taken a massive toll on the crypto industry. ApeCoin holders are however set for more positive growth as we approach the end of the year. 

So why are ApeCoin prices going up? To understand why we shall first explore AIP 21 and AIP 22 proposals passed by the ApeCoin DAO-Decentralized Autonomous Organization- back in April 2022. 

The ApeCoin DAO passes governance and development proposals for the ApeCoin and the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) Nonfungible token ecosystem. BAYC NFTs consist of Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC), Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), and Bored Ape Kennel Club (BAKC).

AIP 21 and AIP 22 community proposals

AIP 21 was a proposal to implement a staking mechanism for the BAYC NFTs and ApeCoin. The mechanism would incentivize APE and BAYC NFT holders for staking their assets over a period of time. The reward pool would be modeled to recognize the four assets within the ecosystem i.e ApeCoins, BAYC, MAYC, and BAKC NFTs.

Here are the staking qualifications set out by AIP 21:

  • Staking assets: ApeCoin, BAYC, MAYC, or BAKC NFTs.
  • Staking limits: ApeCoin has no staking limit, if APE is staked alongside an NFT limits will be; 10,094 APE for BAYC, 2,042 APE for MAYC, and 856 APE for BAKC. 
  • Zero limits to the number of NFTs a hodler can stake.
  • A BAKC NFT cannot be committed on its own, It must always be paired 1:1 with a MAYC or BAYC NFT.

Rewards will be in ApeCoin and can be redeemed at any time. Users can use staked APE to vote in the DAO. Committed NFTs can be traded but cannot be recommitted. The staking platform will provide an interface to precheck whether an NFT is committed.

AIP 22 proposal provided the formula for reward pool allocation. According to the proposal, 17.5% of the total APE supply will be distributed over 3 years i.e 3 periods. Period 1, 100M APE tokens (10.0% of the total supply), period 2, 50M APE tokens (5.0% of the total supply), and period 3, 25M APE tokens (2.5% of the total supply).

Period 1, the 100M APE tokens will be distributed as follows: 30M for the APE staking pool, 47.105M for the BAYC staking pool, 19.06M for the MAYC staking pool, and 3.835M for the BAKC staking pool. Later period allocations will be determined by the market prices of the ecosystem NFTs.

Why is ApeCoin going up? 1

Staking to go live in December

In July 2022,  Horizon labs partnered with ApeCoin DAO to build the much anticipated Ape-worthy staking protocol. 

Between August 15 and October 4, Halborn conducted a security audit on Horizen Labs’ smart contracts. In summary, they identified several security risks that were since addressed by the Horizen Labs team. 

Horizen has deployed the APE smart contract on Goerli Test Network and soon on Ethereum Mainnet. Here are the important dates: December 5- apestake.io will go live and allow pre-deposits, December 5 to 7 contract funding, and December 12 first accrual of staking rewards.

The firm will also deploy an open-source contract on Ethereum to enable third parties to provide services directly to the ApeCoin community. 

The front-end interface of the platform will be user-friendly to users who are not able to interact with the smart contract directly. 

Other front-end user interfaces will be developed by other parties that can be used on both centralized and decentralized platforms.

While the platform is highly anticipated and likely to raise the value of the ecosystem, it will not be possible to access the service from some jurisdictions. These include Canada, North Korea, the United States, Syria, Iran, Cuba, Crimea, Russia, Donetsk, and Luhansk. The unavailability of apestake.io in these regions is a result of stringent regulatory laws by their authorities.

Brian Koome

Brian Koome

Brian Koome is a cryptocurrency enthusiast who has been involved with blockchain projects since 2017. He enjoys discussions that revolve around innovative technologies and their implications for the future of humanity.

Related News

Hot Stories

Avalanche price analysis: AVAX/USD bears still in control at $12.69
25 November, 2022
3 mins read
Why is ApeCoin going up?
25 November, 2022
3 mins read
Polkadot price analysis: DOT declines to $5.30 after a strong bearish influence
25 November, 2022
3 mins read
Avalanche price analysis: Bearish hindrance halts AVAX at $13.06
25 November, 2022
3 mins read
ChainLink price analysis: LINK obtains bearish momentum at $6.7
25 November, 2022
3 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Another Sign of Danger: 7-year-old 10,000 BTC moved
24 November, 2022
3 mins read
CZ grilled on Bloomberg TV, sets the record straight, and shows he is the boss
24 November, 2022
3 mins read
Bank of Japan records breakthrough in its CBDC trial
23 November, 2022
3 mins read
Why is the crypto market down today? November 2022 update
23 November, 2022
3 mins read
We take a look at Crypto firms that went bankrupt in 2022
23 November, 2022
3 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us

Add Your Heading Text Here