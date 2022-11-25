logo
Frame svg
  • 3 mins read

Polkadot price analysis: DOT declines to $5.30 after a strong bearish influence

Polkadot price analysis
TL;DR Breakdown
  • Polkadot price analysis is bearish today
  • Polkadot prices are facing resistance at $5.49
  • DOT prices have set key support at $5.26

Polkadot price analysis for today indicates that the currency has been facing a strong bullish influence in recent days, pushing prices up. However, at the time of writing, there has been a significant pullback in prices, with DOT declining to $5.30 on the market. The bearish market opened at $5.37, and there has been a steady decline since then.

There is strong resistance at $5.49, which may prevent further gains in the near term. However, if the market can break through this level and establish support above it, we could see prices start to recover over the coming days. In the meantime, key support levels lie at $5.26, which is the lowest price point the market has seen over the past week.

DOT/USD 1-day price chart: Bears take control as DOT/USD breaches key support at $5.26

The daily Polkadot price analysis shows that the market is being strongly influenced by bearish forces. As a result, DOT/USD has been on a steady decline over the past 24 hours and has breached several key support levels along the way. The DOT/USD is trading at around $5.30 at the time of writing, down by nearly 3% from the opening price of $5.37. The 24 -hour trading volume has also been relatively low, as it currently stands at $1.7 million, and has a market cap of around $563 million.

image 406
DOT/USD 1-day price chart. Source: TradingView

The exponential moving average has been trending lower in recent days, as the market has seen increasing downside momentum. The RSI is also heading lower, indicating that there is a growing bearish force in the market. The MACD is also in bearish territory, as the signal line is moving lower and we could see further declines in the near term.

DOT/USD 4-hour price chart: Price action is expected to remain bearish

The hourly price action suggests that Polkadot price analysis may continue to decline in the near term. The price has been trending lower in recent hours and is currently hovering just below the $5.30 level. There is also a growing bearish crossover between the MACD and signal lines, which is indicative of further declines in the near term.

image 407
DOT/USD 4-hours price chart. Source: TradingView

The RSI has also shifted into bearish territory, indicating that there may be more downside pressure ahead. The RSI is currently at around 50.06, which suggests that the market is still in oversold territory. The 50 -day EMA is currently at $5.45, which may serve as key support in the near term while the 100 -hour EMA is currently at $5.65, which may provide some resistance for the market.

Polkadot price analysis conclusion

According to this Polkadot price analysis, it is clear that the currency is facing strong bearish forces and is likely to decline further in the coming days. However, as the market has seen some key support levels breached already, it may be difficult for DOT prices to recover in the near term. As a result, we can expect that bears will continue to dominate price action in the short term.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.
joel

joel

Joel is a Blockchain enthusiast who has been active in the blockchain sector since 2016. He enjoys talking about blockchain and its implications for the future of humanity.He loves content and creating features on cryptocurrency.

Related News

Hot Stories

Polkadot price analysis: DOT declines to $5.30 after a strong bearish influence
25 November, 2022
3 mins read
Avalanche price analysis: Bearish hindrance halts AVAX at $13.06
25 November, 2022
3 mins read
ChainLink price analysis: LINK obtains bearish momentum at $6.7
25 November, 2022
3 mins read
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Casper, and Arweave Daily Price Analyses – 24 November Roundup￼
25 November, 2022
3 mins read
Shiba Inu Price Prediction 2023-2031: Is SHIB Skyrocketing Soon?
25 November, 2022
3 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Another Sign of Danger: 7-year-old 10,000 BTC moved
24 November, 2022
3 mins read
CZ grilled on Bloomberg TV, sets the record straight, and shows he is the boss
24 November, 2022
3 mins read
Bank of Japan records breakthrough in its CBDC trial
23 November, 2022
3 mins read
Why is the crypto market down today? November 2022 update
23 November, 2022
3 mins read
We take a look at Crypto firms that went bankrupt in 2022
23 November, 2022
3 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us

Add Your Heading Text Here