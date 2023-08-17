What has the Inflation Reduction Act actually done?

TL;DR Breakdown

It’s been precisely a year, and the reverberations of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) are echoing across the global clean energy markets. The United States, once a silent observer, is now dominating the cleantech manufacturing realm.

And yet, as we wade through the vast sea of data, billions of investments, and political campaigns, the ultimate question remains: has the Act genuinely curtailed inflation?

The Unexpected Green Boom

Forget the silent whispers; the IRA’s impact has been nothing short of thunderous. This monumental $369 billion spending package did not just shift the focus towards cleaner energy sources; it essentially bulldozed the existing structure, making the US the veritable Mecca for clean technology manufacturers worldwide.

It wasn’t just about the environment; it was about revolutionizing industry. Since the Act’s inception last year, the United States has seen a whopping $84 billion in large-scale cleantech manufacturing projects.

Think about that – billions of dollars pumped into manufacturing within just 12 months. Moody’s further confirms this boom, citing a 55% increase in construction spending on manufacturing plants.

But it’s not just Uncle Sam reaping the benefits. Foreign investors are sprinting to get a piece of this tantalizing pie. South Korean and European enterprises are leading this race, with giants like LG Energy Solution revealing not one, not two, but three new factories on American soil.

Yet, this influx isn’t all sunshine and rainbows. The international community is raising eyebrows, arguing that the IRA may be giving the US an unfair advantage and distorting global markets.

Bumps and Roadblocks Ahead

For all its grandeur, the IRA’s journey has not been entirely smooth. While there’s a barrage of project announcements, the real challenge lies ahead: execution.

These clean energy initiatives are plagued with supply chain issues, material constraints, labor shortages, and a myriad of bureaucratic hoops. There’s growing skepticism around whether the IRA can deliver on its lofty promises.

For instance, consider the rising demand for essential minerals like lithium, nickel, and cobalt, essential for clean energy projects. This demand is expected to skyrocket, and acquiring enough supply under the IRA’s framework is set to be a relentless challenge.

Add to that the already tense geopolitical scenario, with the US and China’s rivalry threatening to disrupt supply chains further. Furthermore, while the IRA has undoubtedly taken a leap towards curbing emissions, it still falls short of Biden’s ambitious target.

As it stands, analysts predict a considerable gap between the targeted reductions and the actual figures. And unless there’s a more assertive push, especially in challenging sectors like aviation and heavy industry, achieving those goals remains a distant dream.

In the backdrop of all this, oil demand is surging. It’s as if the world is in a gas-guzzling frenzy, with global demand reaching a staggering 103 million barrels a day in June.

With OPEC’s supply dwindling and the significant supply deficit projected for the third quarter, the IRA’s objectives might be further jeopardized. So, where do we stand a year into the IRA? It’s a mixed bag.

On one hand, the United States is experiencing an industrial renaissance. On the other, the path forward is riddled with obstacles.

Only time will tell whether the Inflation Reduction Act lives up to its grand vision or becomes a footnote in the annals of history. Whatever the outcome, one thing’s for certain: it’s going to be one heck of a journey.

