Wharton Unveils New AI Research and Education Initiative

The renowned Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania has introduced a groundbreaking initiative in artificial intelligence (AI). Named the “AI at Wharton” initiative, this program, which falls under Wharton’s Analytics department, is geared toward expanding the horizons of AI.

It will explore its applications in the business sector and the extensive societal implications it carries. AI at Wharton opens up a unique avenue for students to tap into the vast resources available at Wharton, allowing them to enhance their knowledge of AI and its practical use. In this article, we provide an in-depth look at the key elements of this pioneering initiative.

Emphasis on AI in business and beyond

The primary focus of AI at Wharton is on two core domains: “Wharton AI & Analytics for Business” and the “Wharton Impact of Technology Initiative.” These existing initiatives provide the foundation for AI at Wharton to build its AI-centric research and educational programs.

Heading this initiative is Mary Purk, who serves as the executive director of Wharton AI & Analytics for Business and has been appointed as the executive director of Analytics at Wharton. She is joined by a team of four distinguished faculty co-directors, including Kartik Hosanagar and Prasanna Tambe from the Operations, Information, and Decisions department, along with Robert Meyer and Stefano Puntoni from Marketing.

Exploring new dimensions of AI

AI at Wharton recognizes that AI raises a new set of questions, extending beyond conventional analytics. These encompass ethical considerations, the potential impact on employment, and the broader societal role of AI. Prasanna Tambe, one of the faculty co-directors, underscores the initiative’s commitment to exploring these emerging inquiries.

Tambe explains, “AI introduces many new questions that analytics may not have previously addressed to the same extent, such as ethical concerns, employment implications, and its interaction with religion and humanity. Given the heightened interest in AI, especially within the business community, we saw an opportunity to delve into these critical areas.”

The human-and-machine collaborative approach

A central theme within AI at Wharton is embracing a “human-and-machine” collaborative mindset. This perspective highlights the importance of synergizing the unique capabilities of humans and AI to drive meaningful societal changes.

According to the initiative’s announcement, this approach is instrumental in helping individuals and organizations make effective decisions about resource allocation. While AI can provide valuable insights, it does not make decisions regarding their application.

Fostering collaboration between humans and AI

AI at Wharton places significant emphasis on fostering collaboration between humans and AI in problem-solving endeavors. Prasanna Tambe underscores the importance of finding effective ways for AI and humans to work harmoniously. He notes, “How can we facilitate productive collaboration between AI and humans? Businesses should incorporate both AI and human capabilities, utilizing them in tandem.”

AI integration in the educational landscape

As AI continues to gain prominence across various industries, Wharton is taking proactive steps to prepare its students for this technological shift. The university lacks a comprehensive University-wide policy on AI’s use in the classroom. However, as generative AI becomes more prevalent in educational settings, professors are expected to raise their expectations of students. Considering the wealth of technology, Mary Purk suggests that professors will require students to provide more in-depth responses.

Keshav Ramji, a Wharton and the School of Engineering senior participated in the AI and Analytics for Business Analytics Accelerator Summit in 2021. This event pairs students with companies to tackle real-world challenges using machine learning and AI. Ramji underscores the significance of AI both in student learning and its applications in the business world.

Wharton’s AI at Wharton initiative represents a significant leap forward in integrating AI into business and society. With a focus on collaborative efforts between humans and AI, ethical considerations, and the practical applications of this technology, this initiative aims to equip students and researchers with the knowledge and tools necessary to navigate the evolving landscape of artificial intelligence. As the initiative unfolds, it promises to shape the future of AI research and education at one of the world’s leading business schools.