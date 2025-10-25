🔥 14 Days Free → Join Our Discord Trading Room GET ACCESS
Track all markets on TradingView
BinanceCoinbaseGIGGLE

Whales double down on GIGGLE after Binance listing

3 mins read
845012
Whales double down on GIGGLE after Binance listing.

Contents

1. Binance exchange announce GIGGLE listing with seed tag
2. Binance adds new listing protocol, partners with Redstone and Coinbase
Share link:

In this post:

  • OG whales move onto GIGGLE following its listing on Binance and its ties to CZ and his market presence.
  • Binance integrates Coinbase-backed x402 protocol to enable instant, account-free micropayments directly through its Market tab.
  • BNB Chain forms a strategic partnership with Redstone Finance to power decentralized prediction markets with modular oracle technology.

Giggle Fund’s token, $GIGGLE, has witnessed a surge in activity after Binance confirmed its spot market listing on Saturday morning. Whale investors immediately moved to increase their positions to capitalize on the 24-hour 100% price uptick.

According to on-chain data from Lookonchain, whale wallet 0x279c withdrew $1.2 million worth of USDT from Binance and purchased 4,794 GIGGLE tokens at an average price of $251 each.

BSCScan shows the crypto whale’s portfolio is now valued at $1,072,697, with their largest holding being Giggle Fund, making up 99.40% of the portfolio with 4,794.465 tokens valued at $1,066,243.18, priced at $222.39 per token. The wallet also has 0.97 ETH on the ETH chain, and 0.1 ETH on the ARB chain, making a combined total of $3,811.52 for coins within the Ether ecosystem.

Ox279c also holds 0.0981 BNB tokens with a value of $1,110.52 at $1,112.62 per token, and 0.2571 Blur Pool valued at $1,010.91 at $3,931.

Binance exchange announce GIGGLE listing with seed tag

At around 6 AM UTC Saturday, Binance announced that Giggle Fund (GIGGLE) and SynFutures (F) would be listed with several spot trading pairs. The exchange now supports GIGGLE/USDT, GIGGLE/USDC, GIGGLE/TRY, F/USDT, F/USDC, and F/TRY. 

See also  Binance co-founder tells users to take responsibility after losses to impersonator account

Deposits for both tokens opened an hour prior to trading to give traders time to prepare, but withdrawals were scheduled to begin immediately after the announcement.

Both GIGGLE and F tokens have been assigned a “Seed Tag” by Binance, which means the platform has placed them on “high volatility” watch, although the coins have undergone institutional-grade due diligence and are safe to trade.

GIGGLE’s performance in the last 24 hours has been remarkable, with the memecoin surging 118.7% during the period. It has significantly outperformed the broader cryptocurrency market, which recorded a modest 0.3% increase in market capitalization as of the last day. 

The token had already posted a 91% weekly gain and a 1,532% rally over the past month, and the sentiment on social media shows its demand is growing.

This momentum follows the token’s previous exposure on Binance, KuCoin, and Toobit, which hosted perpetual futures trading for GIGGLE between October 9 and 16. The futures listings appear to have built early momentum that was enough to sustain the explosive market run witnessed after the spot market announcement.

Away from its performance metrics, GIGGLE’s tokenomics has been lauded by the crypto community for directing 100% of trading fees to Giggle Academy, a nonprofit organization providing free education. On-chain data shows that over 9,000 BNB, roughly $11 million, has already been donated to the foundation.

See also  Ethereum core dev Péter Szilágyi accuses Foundation of being a Vitalik‑centric power circle

According to CoinGecko, the token’s market capitalization stands at $223.46 million, a 116.05% increase from values seen Friday morning. Its 24-hour trading volume surged by a whopping 459% on the backdrop of FOMO from traders, and has now reached $158.72 million.

Binance adds new listing protocol, partners with Redstone and Coinbase

As reported by cryptopolitan on Friday, Binance unveiled a new integration with x402, an open payment protocol backed by Coinbase. X402 will allow users to access the system directly from the exchange’s Market tab and interact with the latest digital assets through the micropayment framework.

In another related development within the Binance ecosystem, BNB Chain entered into a strategic partnership with Redstone Finance, a modular oracle infrastructure provider for decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms.

As revealed by BNB Chain’s official X account yesterday, Redstone will provide flexible oracle technology to support prediction market protocols operating on the Binance network. The oracles supply external data to blockchain systems for decentralized applications to execute smart contracts based on real-world events and market outcomes.

“A new era of prediction markets is emerging on BNBCHAIN. RedStone is here to power the builders creating them. Soon, they’ll leverage the blockchain oracle, securing $3B+ across BNB Chain protocols,” RedStone DeFi noted in its social media announcement.

The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan