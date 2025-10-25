Whales double down on GIGGLE after Binance listing.

Giggle Fund’s token, $GIGGLE, has witnessed a surge in activity after Binance confirmed its spot market listing on Saturday morning. Whale investors immediately moved to increase their positions to capitalize on the 24-hour 100% price uptick.

According to on-chain data from Lookonchain, whale wallet 0x279c withdrew $1.2 million worth of USDT from Binance and purchased 4,794 GIGGLE tokens at an average price of $251 each.

After Binance announced the listing of $GIGGLE, whale 0x279c withdrew 1.2M $USDT from Binance and bought 4,794 $GIGGLE on-chain at an average price of $251.https://t.co/6jiyXSJ0VU pic.twitter.com/zfS0hY9tZm — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) October 25, 2025

BSCScan shows the crypto whale’s portfolio is now valued at $1,072,697, with their largest holding being Giggle Fund, making up 99.40% of the portfolio with 4,794.465 tokens valued at $1,066,243.18, priced at $222.39 per token. The wallet also has 0.97 ETH on the ETH chain, and 0.1 ETH on the ARB chain, making a combined total of $3,811.52 for coins within the Ether ecosystem.

Ox279c also holds 0.0981 BNB tokens with a value of $1,110.52 at $1,112.62 per token, and 0.2571 Blur Pool valued at $1,010.91 at $3,931.

Binance exchange announce GIGGLE listing with seed tag

At around 6 AM UTC Saturday, Binance announced that Giggle Fund (GIGGLE) and SynFutures (F) would be listed with several spot trading pairs. The exchange now supports GIGGLE/USDT, GIGGLE/USDC, GIGGLE/TRY, F/USDT, F/USDC, and F/TRY.

Deposits for both tokens opened an hour prior to trading to give traders time to prepare, but withdrawals were scheduled to begin immediately after the announcement.

Both GIGGLE and F tokens have been assigned a “Seed Tag” by Binance, which means the platform has placed them on “high volatility” watch, although the coins have undergone institutional-grade due diligence and are safe to trade.

GIGGLE’s performance in the last 24 hours has been remarkable, with the memecoin surging 118.7% during the period. It has significantly outperformed the broader cryptocurrency market, which recorded a modest 0.3% increase in market capitalization as of the last day.

The token had already posted a 91% weekly gain and a 1,532% rally over the past month, and the sentiment on social media shows its demand is growing.

This momentum follows the token’s previous exposure on Binance, KuCoin, and Toobit, which hosted perpetual futures trading for GIGGLE between October 9 and 16. The futures listings appear to have built early momentum that was enough to sustain the explosive market run witnessed after the spot market announcement.

Away from its performance metrics, GIGGLE’s tokenomics has been lauded by the crypto community for directing 100% of trading fees to Giggle Academy, a nonprofit organization providing free education. On-chain data shows that over 9,000 BNB, roughly $11 million, has already been donated to the foundation.

According to CoinGecko, the token’s market capitalization stands at $223.46 million, a 116.05% increase from values seen Friday morning. Its 24-hour trading volume surged by a whopping 459% on the backdrop of FOMO from traders, and has now reached $158.72 million.

Binance adds new listing protocol, partners with Redstone and Coinbase

As reported by cryptopolitan on Friday, Binance unveiled a new integration with x402, an open payment protocol backed by Coinbase. X402 will allow users to access the system directly from the exchange’s Market tab and interact with the latest digital assets through the micropayment framework.

In another related development within the Binance ecosystem, BNB Chain entered into a strategic partnership with Redstone Finance, a modular oracle infrastructure provider for decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms.

As revealed by BNB Chain’s official X account yesterday, Redstone will provide flexible oracle technology to support prediction market protocols operating on the Binance network. The oracles supply external data to blockchain systems for decentralized applications to execute smart contracts based on real-world events and market outcomes.

“A new era of prediction markets is emerging on BNBCHAIN. RedStone is here to power the builders creating them. Soon, they’ll leverage the blockchain oracle, securing $3B+ across BNB Chain protocols,” RedStone DeFi noted in its social media announcement.

The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.