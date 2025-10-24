Binance Wallet launches the x402 list for users to trade the latest tokens

Binance, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, has announced its integration with x402, a protocol backed by Coinbase. According to Binance, users can access it under the Market tab to discover and trade the latest tokens.

Check out the new x402 list! Open your Binance Wallet and head to the Markets tab to discover and trade seamlessly the latest tokens. pic.twitter.com/fF2tbpqBmj — Binance Wallet (@BinanceWallet) October 24, 2025

Through the integration with Binance Wallet, users can hunt for new tokens that are compatible with or relevant to the x402 protocol. Additionally, users can engage in direct token trading within the wallet, leveraging the protocol’s capabilities for micropayments and instant settlements.

Binance faces fresh criticism following x402 listing

x402 is an HTTP-based open payment protocol, driven by Coinbase and others, enabling native internet micropayments without accounts, API keys, or subscriptions. It enables small, real-time payments, making it ideal for scenarios where traditional payment methods might be impractical due to their overhead or delay.

These payments are settled almost instantly, contrasting with traditional financial systems that might take days. However, the protocol is not tied to any specific blockchain. This allows flexibility in the choice of crypto coin or a token used for payments.

To that end, users benefit from a seamless experience where they can pay for content or services without the hassle of traditional account-based systems.

The launch of the x402 list on Binance has stirred negative reactions within the crypto community. Several users are questioning why Binance is listing more or less reputable coins.

They point out that Binance Alpha is already enough to give smaller projects the visibility they need to attract investors. One X user highlighted the dominance of Binance in the crypto space. According to the user, Binance is the biggest crypto exchange right now, urging the exchange to stop promoting bundles and rugs.

Why are you listing more less reputable coins?

Binance alpha is already enough to give smaller projects the visibility they need to attract investors.

Binance is the biggest crypto exchange right now, stop promoting bundles and rugs because this is what this is indirectly doing.… — Sisu (@Sisu_peter) October 24, 2025

However, this is not the first time Binance has faced criticism related to token listings. Recently, Binance co-founder Changpeng Zhao commented on the exchange’s listing fee controversy. CZ insisted on market freedom and project accountability.

According to him, strong crypto projects do not need to pay exchanges to be listed. Rather, he claimed they attract listings due to their trading volume and user count. “If your project is strong, exchanges will race to list your coin. If you have to beg an exchange to list, then… You need to ask yourself why, and who is providing value to whom,” he stated.

Unpopular opinion post: On Listing "Fees" (saw this a few times recently) 1. If you are a project complaining about listing airdrops or "fees" (to users), Don't pay it. If your project is strong, exchanges will race to list your coin. If you have to beg an exchange to list,… https://t.co/DtEMb4RdS0 — CZ 🔶 BNB (@cz_binance) October 15, 2025

CZ advised developers to stop blaming Binance and focus on building good projects that exchanges compete to list for free. He also charged other exchanges to stop attacking competitors’ business models. CZ noted that the only way to compete in a decentralized industry is to offer better services to users.

BNB chain activity expands as its token sees a short decline

BNB Chain has gained momentum through a combination of institutional inflows, ecosystem partnerships, and new integrations. Earlier this month, China Merchants Bank International launched a $3.8 billion money market fund through Binance Chain. At the same time, YZi Capital committed approximately $100 million to projects within the ecosystem.

Additionally, the network recently integrated with Polymarket, enabling users to deposit and withdraw directly through the BNB Smart Chain (BSC), combining prediction markets with blockchain-based trading. BNB has also been listed on major centralized exchanges Robinhood and Coinbase, expanding access for global retail and institutional investors.

On the payments side, StraitsX announced support for the native issuance of USDT on BSC, improving settlement and payment efficiency. In parallel, BNB Chain partnered with the Better Payment Network (BPN) to build a multi-stablecoin global settlement framework. The network has also integrated Chainlink’s oracle services to provide on-chain access to US economic data.

As reported by Cryptopolitan, the “Binance Life” meme token launch and Four.meme’s $45 million “Rebirth Support” airdrop program has helped sustain community engagement and capital activity following the October 11 market correction. Market sentiment improved further following reports of a pardon for CZ.

BNB Chain’s total value locked (TVL) stood at approximately $15.2 billion, reflecting a 15% increase over the previous quarter. According to Binance Research, the network also recorded the largest net inflows among major blockchains, with around $60 million entering from Ethereum and Solana within a single week.

Meanwhile, its token has maintained the $1K threshold while maintaining its position above XRP. However, the coin remains steady, trading at $ 1,106, with a 2% decline in the last 24 hours.

