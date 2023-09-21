West Yorkshire-Based Data Science Company Debut AI Course for UK Businesses

TL;DR Breakdown

With artificial intelligence gaining ground around the world, West Yorkshire-based technology and data science business Frame is looking to promote the adoption of the technology within West Yorkshire and the United Kingdom at large.

Frame Debuts AI Course for UK Companies

Bdaily News reported Wednesday that Frame has launched a new digital skill centred around AI technology. The course called “AI For All” currently comprises eight portfolios, which include “An Introduction to AI; AI Hackathon; AI For Marketing; AI For Business; AI For Media; Humans & AI; The Future of AI; and Careers In Digital.”

The AI For All course is primarily aimed at educational institutions and private companies, per the report. Curated by industry-leading experts with over 20 years of experience in data science, the course is designed to help UK-wide organisations grow and empower their students and workforces through effective learning, as it concerns AI.

“We live in a digital age and the opportunity to embrace all it has to offer should be open to anyone who seeks it. The aim of Al For All is to make that a reality by delivering the skills that businesses and people need to grow and thrive,” said Hannah Bratley, co-founder and CEO of Frame.

The development also follows news that Frame had also partnered with Leeds Beckett University to help make tech skills more affordable and accessible, as well as encourage inclusivity within West Yorkshire’s digital and technology sector.

Under the partnership, both entities jointly launched a three-week digital skills course covering a range of topics related to Python, web development, data analysis, engineering and so on.

“Digital skills are now required in all industries, so it is essential that everyone is equipped with the appropriate knowledge and capabilities,” said Liam Fulton, CEO and lead data scientist at Frame.

UK Prepares Ground for AI Adoption

Universities in the UK have been playing a big role in driving AI technology adoption across the UK. On September 13th, Cryptopolitan reported that was set to host the UK’s Artificial Intelligence Research Resource (AIRR), known as Isambard-AI.

The research facility is reportedly backed by a substantial £900 million investment from the UK government and is poised to become the most potent supercomputer in the United Kingdom and among Europe’s elite when it commences operations at the National Composites Centre (NCC) next year.

On the side of safety, the government has also taken proactive measures to address AI safety concerns, such as hosting the AI Safety Summit to spearhead discussions on how to prevent any possible threat with AI.