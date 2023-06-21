Web3 marketers’ costly leak – The 23% Ad budget drain and how to plug it

TL;DR Breakdown

According to the findings, advertisers should require more specific data from ad tech providers and reconsider their approaches to maximize their budgets.

According to a recent study, nearly $20 billion of the $88 billion in open programmatic ad spending (or 23% of it) is squandered on ineffective ad placements on questionable websites.

The open web, once heralded as the holy grail of digital advertising, is now proving to be a swamp for Web3 advertisers.

Web3 markets have met tradfi challenges. The Association of National Advertisers (ANA) released a report on the state of the Web3 digital advertising industry at this year’s Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, and it found that wasted advertising spending persisted across the open web.

The analysis concluded that the digital advertising ecosystem still needs challenges like low-quality inventory and unclear mechanisms that funnel funds to malicious domains.

Programmatic advertisers: $20 billion slips through the cracks

The Association of National Advertisers (ANA) research is a disturbing look into the unknown world of Web3 digital advertising. Brands’ advertising resources are being squandered due to the difficulty of dealing with low-quality merchandise and unclear mechanisms that divert revenue to questionable sites.

Earlier today, a trade body for the media business announced the results of the first part of a study on programmatic media, which found that many significant brands lack the knowledge to effectively participate in the complex process of online advertising supply chains, in which money flows from advertisers via online ad exchanges to publishers. For quite some time, marketers and publishers have been keeping a close eye on the programmatic ad sector, particularly the amount of money they believe is being siphoned off by ad tech intermediates.

The study found, among other things, that brands spend a lot of money (15%) on clickbait websites instead of on top inventory. “Made for advertising” sites have low-quality content like fake news, conspiracy theories, or spammy links. They could also use pop-up ads, auto-play videos, or intrusive ads to make as much money as possible from ads, the ANA said in a study.

Bill Duggan, group executive VP at the ANA, claimed that marketers are largely to blame for the ongoing waste and fraud in the programmatic supply chain because they lack market-savvy people and seek lower costs without understanding the quality tradeoffs.

Changes focused on user privacy, such as Chrome’s deprecation of cookies, have led to a sea change in programmatic advertising with the introduction of Web3 technology. These factors have increased the effectiveness of “walled gardens,” which has sparked concern among independent publishers and advertisers.

Even though open online ad placements can save money, marketers are nonetheless wary of where their ads will wind up and how their budget will be distributed. Tech giant Google has released transparency tools to shed light on all parts of the advertising ecosystem. It’s helpful evidence of the monetary flow from advertiser to publication.

Lost in the fog: digital advertising transparency challenges

The Web3 industry’s lack of openness and the resulting information gap are major causes of alarm. Brands cannot monitor the effectiveness of their advertisements because “ad-tech intermediaries typically obscure record-level” data. This can make it challenging to determine expenditures.

Since consumers can’t see what they’re getting, dealers have an edge and can charge higher prices. The fact that buyers are compelled to overpay for inventory in an opaque market favours sellers.

The incentives that motivate advertiser activity frequently need to align with the objectives of their marketing campaigns, which is one of the key causes of the seeming lack of transparency in the programmatic ecosystem. It is to their peril when advertisers put cost before value, continued Duggan.

According to the ANA research, Web3 advertisers need more specific information. Verifying the money flow objectively; thus, tracking data from ad technology suppliers is necessary.