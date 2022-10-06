logo
Frame svg
  • 3 mins read

Waves price analysis: WAVES/USD follows a bullish movement at $3.81

Waves price analysis
TL;DR Breakdown
  • Waves price analysis shows a bullish trend
  • Resistance for WAVES is present at the $3.94 level
  • Support for cryptocurrency is at $3.75
image 68
Cryptocurrencies price heatmap, Source: Coin360

Waves price analysis shows the presence of a bullish trend in the market. The cryptocurrency has witnessed a slight price increase of 3.80% over the past 24 hours and is currently trading at $3.81. The support for WAVES/USD is present at $3.75, and a break below this level may result in a price decline to $3.50 support. On the other hand, the resistance for the pair is at $3.94, and a breakout above this level could take it to $4.00. which is the next major resistance.

Waves price analysis 4-hour chart: Bulls stumble to keep control

The hourly Waves price analysis chart reveals that the cryptocurrency has been following an uptrend for the last few hours. On the other hand, the price has seen a slight downtrend over the previous few days as the market corrects itself after a strong rally. The market has formed higher highs and higher lows which is a bullish sign. The moving average (MA) on a 4-hour price chart is present at $3.93 due to the bullish trend.

image 66
WAVES/USD 4-hour price chart. Source: TradingView

The volatility is increasing on the 4-hour chart, as the MACD reveals increasing bullish momentum in the market as the signal line crosses above the histogram. The RSI indicator is also moving in the overbought region, which indicates that WAVES/USD may see a slight correction before it can resume its upward trend. The upper Bollinger band is at $3.94, while the lower band is at $3.75.

WAVES/USD 1-day price chart: Price moving unboundedly upwards

The 1-day Waves price analysis chart shows that the cryptocurrency is currently trading in an ascending channel. The digital asset has seen a strong rally over the last few days as it surged from $3.00 to its current price level. However, the market may see a correction in the near future as the RSI indicator is currently in the overbought region.

image 67
WAVES/USD 1-day price chart. Source: TradingView

The 1-day MACD for WAVE/USD is currently above the signal line, which indicates a slight bullish momentum in the market. The Relative Strength Index is currently at 37, and a break below this level could signal a price correction. The Bollinger bands are currently showing minor volatility in the market as the upper band is at $394, while the lower band is at $3.77 on the 1-day chart.

Waves price analysis conclusion

The one-day and four hours Waves price analysis is indicating a bullish trend for the day as the price is on its way to recovery once again. The WAVES/USD value is now standing at $3.81 and it can be expected that further upside is coming ahead. The hourly prediction is in favor of the buyers as well, as the price has followed an uptrend in the last four hours.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.
[wp-faq-schema title="FAQs" accordion=1]
Editah Patrick

Editah Patrick

Editah is a versatile fintech analyst with a deep understanding of blockchain domains. As much as technology fascinates her, she finds the intersection of both technology and finance mind-blowing. Her particular interest in digital wallets and blockchain aids her audience.

Related News

Hot Stories

Waves price analysis: WAVES/USD follows a bullish movement at $3.81
06 October, 2022
3 mins read
Ethereum price analysis: ETH swiftly spikes higher again, retrace from $1,380 next?
06 October, 2022
3 mins read
Harmony Price Prediction 2022-2031: Can ONE Rise Soon?
06 October, 2022
3 mins read
Aave price analysis: Bullish swing results in price climbing above $79.15
06 October, 2022
3 mins read
In numbers: All you need to know about NFTs on Ethereum and Solana chain
06 October, 2022
3 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Here are all the Three Arrows Capital NFT collection details on the verge of liquidation
06 October, 2022
3 mins read
Did authorities freeze Do Kwon's assets?
05 October, 2022
3 mins read
Crypto Exchange OKX blacklisted in Russia due to unclear grounds
05 October, 2022
3 mins read
Hollywood star teams up with a crypto firm to give out free NFTs
05 October, 2022
3 mins read
BUSD turns 3. Here's a recap on how it all happened
05 October, 2022
3 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us