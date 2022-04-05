TL;DR Breakdown

Voyager Token price analysis shows an uptrend for today

Resistance for VGX Token is currently at $1.80

VGX Token prices have established strong support at $1.72

Cryptocurrencies prices heatmap, source: Coin360

The Voyager token has been in an uptrend today, with prices reaching as high as $1.80. The buying pressure has intensified in recent hours, driving the prices upwards. The resistance for VGX Token is currently at $1.80, with the prices having established strong support at $1.72 while the trading volume increases with the bullish momentum. The market capitalization for Voyager Token is currently $494,177,618.40 while the 24-hour trading volume reaches $11,158,209.36. The circulating supply for VGX Token stands at $495,784,919.41 tokens.

Voyager Token price analysis reveals the token has been trading around the $1.79 0 $1.800 mark for most of the day, with a slight uptick in buying pressure pushing the prices up to $1.80. The buying spree is signaling a potential bull run for the token. Moreover, the token has recorded an increasing trend over the last few days after a brief period of consolidation.

Voyager Token price action on a 1-day price chart: VGX prices prepare to breach the $1.80 resistance

The 1-day price chart for VGX Token shows the $1.80 resistance is well above the current market price of Voyager Token, meaning that there is a strong bullish sentiment in the market. The token has also been exhibiting signs of accumulation, meaning that the prices are likely to increase even further in the near future. The next target for VGX Token could be breaching the $1.80 resistance and establishing a new high for the token. The present buying action could be a precursor to such an event.

Voyager price analysis shows the technical indicators on the 1-day chart are in favor of the bulls. The RSI is currently at 66, which suggests that there is still room for the prices to increase. The MACD is also bullish, with the signal line crossing over the MACD line. The histogram is also in favor of the bulls, as it is currently above the 0 lines. The stochastic indicator is also in overbought territory, but it is not yet showing signs of reversal.

VGX/USD 1-day price chart, source: TradingView

The bullish momentum seems to be gaining traction, and if the prices can breach the $1.80 resistance, it could pave the way for a much bigger bull run. The token has a lot of potential and could see a significant increase in value if the current trend continues as the Bollinger bands are starting to expand and could expand further.

Voyager Token price analysis on a 4-hours price chart: VGX prices establish support at $1.72

The 4-hours price chart for VGX Token shows that the prices have been consolidating in a range between $1.72 and $1.79. The buying pressure has been increasing in recent hours, but it has not yet been strong enough to push the prices above the resistance. However, the support at $1.72 is well above the current market price, indicating that the bullish sentiment is still strong.

The technical indicators on the 4-hours price chart are in favor of the bulls. The RSI line is headed upwards and is currently at 58, which suggests that there is still room for the prices to increase. The MACD line is also in bullish territory, with the signal line crossing over the MACD line. The prices seem to be preparing for another breakout, and if the buyers can push the prices above the resistance, it could lead to a sustained bull run.

VGX/USD 4-hour price chart, source: TradingView

The support at $1.72 is also well placed to cushion any downside movements. This is evident as the 50 days moving average line is situated above the 20 day moving average line, which is a bullish sign. The token has the potential to reach new highs if the current bullish trend continues.

Voyager Token price analysis conclusion

The Overall Voyager price analysis for today suggests that the token is in a strong bullish trend and could see a significant increase in value if the current trend continues. A breakout above the $1.80 resistance could lead to a much bigger bull run. The technical indicators are also in favor of the bulls, which suggests that the prices could move upwards in the near future. However, the current market conditions should be monitored closely to identify any potential reversals.

