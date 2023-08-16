Volatility Shares Aims for October 12 Launch of Ether Strategy ETF

TL;DR Breakdown

The cryptocurrency market is buzzing with anticipation as Volatility Shares, a prominent financial institution, is gearing up to introduce its Ether Strategy ETF (ETHU) on October 12, 2023. If approved, this will mark a significant milestone in the crypto world, offering the first Ether-linked exposure to institutional clients in the U.S. This move follows closely on the heels of the company’s successful launch of the 2x Bitcoin-linked ETF (BITX) in July.

The Rise of Ether ETFs: A New Investment Frontier

The push for an Ether Strategy ETF by Volatility Shares is not an isolated incident. The crypto market has witnessed a surge in interest from top financial institutions, all vying for a piece of the Ether Futures ETF pie. Six significant entities, including Bitwise, VanEck, Roubhill, ProShares, and Grayscale, have submitted their applications to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). However, the regulatory body has yet to give its nod to any Ether Futures ETF.

Bitwise, wanting to be included, has tweaked its application for the Bitcoin Strategy Optimum Roll ETF. The revised proposal now includes the Bitcoin and Ether Equal Weight Strategy ETF, underscoring the escalating demand for Ethereum Futures ETFs in the market.

The SEC’s Stance: A Waiting Game

While the enthusiasm is palpable, the fate of the Ether Strategy ETF still hangs in the balance. The SEC’s approval is crucial for its launch. Eric Balchunas, a senior ETF strategist at Bloomberg, has expressed optimism regarding the approval. Drawing parallels with Volatility Shares’ previous endeavors, Balchunas noted, “Well, there’s been no withdrawals so SEC looks to be ok with them, but re the date, he did file first so he would normally go out first. but SEC may want to group them, he’s prob just pushing the envelope like he did with BITX.”

The timeline for the SEC’s decision is based on a 75-day window from the filing date, which places the potential approval around October 12. However, it’s essential to note that while the chances of approval seem high, the final decision rests with the SEC.

Analyst Predictions: A Bright Future for Ether ETFs?

The crypto community and financial analysts closely monitor the Ether Strategy ETF developments. Bloomberg analysts have recently adjusted their predictions regarding the U.S. SEC’s stance on crypto ETFs. Their revised estimates suggest a 65% chance of approval for a spot Bitcoin ETF this year, up from 50% a few weeks prior. More interestingly, they believe there’s a 75% probability for an Ethereum ETF to get the green light.

Balchunas, however, is even more bullish on the prospects of the Ether futures. He is confident in a whopping 95% chance of approval, showcasing a solid belief in the potential and demand for Ether-linked financial products.

Conclusion

The potential launch of the Ether Strategy ETF by Volatility Shares is a testament to the growing acceptance and interest in cryptocurrency-linked financial products. As the October 12 date draws near, all eyes will be on the SEC’s decision, which could pave the way for a new era in institutional crypto investments. Whether or not the ETF gets the go-ahead, the increasing interest from major financial players indicates a bright future for the crypto market.