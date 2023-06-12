Venus Protocol faces $150m liquidation as BNB Chain team comes to rescue

TL;DR Breakdown

Venus Protocol, a prominent DeFi lending platform in the BNB Chain ecosystem, finds itself in a delicate position. A significant loan taken out in Binance Coin (BNB), Venus’ native token, teeters on the precipice of liquidation as the token’s value dips precariously.

This impending scenario threatens to disrupt the stability of the Venus platform, a situation made more pressing by the illicit origins of the loan.

Origins of the threat

The problematic loan in question traces its roots back to a major security breach in the BNB Chain last October. Exploiters seized the opportunity to manipulate security proofs, effectively creating two million BNB tokens out of thin air, equivalent to $560 million at the time.

Utilizing the fraudulent BNB, the wrongdoers leveraged a position against Venus, borrowing $150 million in stablecoins. This unwelcome episode saw the Venus protocol become a victim of one of the most substantial fraudulent loans the DeFi space has ever witnessed.

Despite the BNB Chain team’s swift action to temporarily halt the bridge, the loan has lingered, contributing to the precarious financial position Venus finds itself in.

As the market conditions evolve and the price of the BNB coin dips, the risk of this loan being liquidated increases. If the value of BNB plunges below the critical $220 mark, the ripple effect of liquidation would be inevitable.

BNB Chain’s response to the crisis

Under these daunting circumstances, the BNB Chain core team is gearing up to take control of the loan, thereby averting the potential liquidation disaster.

This step results from a well-received governance proposal, titled “VIP-79 Whitelist BNB Chain as sole liquidator of the BNB Exploiter address,” passed last November.

To ensure a seamless process, a whitelisted wallet, explicitly designated to handle the liquidation, has been funded with $30 million in Tether (USDT). This move is aimed at preventing a deficit on the Venus platform and providing the necessary financial cushion during this sensitive period.

The BNB Chain team’s proactive measures could be a saving grace for the Venus Protocol, forestalling the tumultuous repercussions of the potential liquidation.

Untamed, the consequences could range from adversely impacting the BNB Chain and Venus to causing unanticipated harm to the markets and the already distressed BNB token.

Such damages are unwanted, especially given the current climate, with the token’s value experiencing a downward trajectory since the U.S. SEC’s legal action against Binance, a leading crypto exchange.

As the world of decentralized finance braces itself for yet another turbulent event, the decisive actions of the BNB Chain core team set a noteworthy precedent. The team’s vigilant and preemptive measures underline the need for proactive governance and risk management in the ever-evolving and often volatile crypto-sphere.

Moving forward, the Venus Protocol and the larger BNB Chain ecosystem will hope to navigate the rough seas stirred up by the impending loan liquidation, aiming for a secure and stable future in the dynamic world of DeFi.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decision.