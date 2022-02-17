TL;DR Breakdown

VeChain price analysis is bearish today.

The strongest resistance is present at $0.067.

VET currently trades at $0.059.

The VeChain price analysis shows that the price of VET/USD has followed a fluctuating trend in the last 24 hours. The price has shifted towards an antagonistic movement, decreasing significantly, dropping from the $0.058 mark. The price appears to have experienced two consecutive crashes On February 16, 2022, which caused the price to depreciate to $0.058 but then spiked to $0.62 on the same day but continued to decline the next day until it finally capped on $0.058, which was followed by a slight positive movement which caused the price to increase to $0.059. Moreover, the price has remained constant today, on February 17, 2022. The current price of VET is $0.059.

The cost of VET has been down 0.30% in the last 24 hours, with a trading volume of $264,792,187—ranking #39 in the cryptocurrency ranking with a live market capital of $3,852,664,456.

VET/USD 4-hour price analysis: Latest developments

The VeChain price analysis has revealed market volatility showing increasing dynamics, making the market vulnerability a priority, which means the cryptocurrency’s price will become more sensitive towards unpredictable and unstable surges of volatile change. The upper limit of the Bollinger’s band is present at $0.062, which acts as a strong resistance for VET. Conversely, the Bollinger’s band limit’s lower limit is available at $0.054, representing the strongest support for VET.

The VET/USD price seems to be crossing under the Moving Average curve, indicating a bearish trend. Furthermore, the price path appears to be following a downward direction signifying a decreasing market. However, the market shows potential for further bearish opportunities, and bears might engulf the market soon.

VET/USD 4-hour price chart source: TradingView

The VeChain price analysis reveals that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 51, representing a stable cryptocurrency; the value is present in the upper neutral region. Furthermore, the RSI appears to be following a downward approach that reflects the value of the cryptocurrency decreasing and the dominance of selling activity.

VeChain price analysis for 1-day: Market tightens

The VeChain price analysis shows market volatility following a decreasing direction. This means that VET/USD prices subject to fluctuations will fluctuate in the same direction as volatility; less volatility means less probability of the price shifting to either extreme. The upper limit of the Bollinger’s band exists at $0.067, which acts as the strongest resistance for VET. On the other hand, the lower limit of the Bollinger’s band is available at $0.049, representing the strongest support for VET.

The VET/USD price seems to be crossing under the Moving Average curve, indicating a bearish trend. Furthermore, we can observe the price path following a linear movement which may show consistency.

VET/USD 1-day price chart source: TradingView

The VeChain price analysis reveals that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 47, which means that the cryptocurrency shows stable signs. VeChain falls in the lower neutral region. The RSI follows a downwards movement that reflects a decreasing market. The selling activity has exceeded the buying activity causing the RSI score to remain constant.

Vechain Price Analysis Conclusion

The VeChain price analysis concludes that the cryptocurrency shows bearish momentum with room for further bearish opportunities. The price has dropped to $0.059 on February 17, 2022, and is currently stuck under the $0.060 mark. The current price of VeChain is $0.059. It seems the bulls have lost what control they had on the market; bears might soon engulf the market.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.