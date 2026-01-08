US stocks stall after new ATHs as ETF inflows hit record $1.5 trillion and gold stays below $4,300

Crude bounced back Thursday, clawing back some losses from the previous session. Both Brent and U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures jumped over 2%, after sliding Wednesday on supply shock fears.

That drop came right after President Donald Trump announced that Venezuela’s interim authorities would hand over up to 50 million barrels of oil to the U.S., triggering concerns over a fresh flood of supply.

That supply headline also weighed on stocks midweek, pulling both the S&P 500 and Dow into the red after they had touched fresh all-time highs. But energy traders appeared to shake off those jitters Thursday, sending oil back up.

Meanwhile, defense stocks just keep running. The iShares US Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA) opened at a record high of 235.94, its fifth intraday high in a row. That puts the fund on track for its best single-day performance since April 9, 2025, when it surged 9%.

ITA is now up 5.7% on the week and aiming for its fifth straight weekly gain.

Small caps joined the party too. The Russell 2000 rose 0.8% and briefly hit a new all-time high, its first since December 12. The charge was led by Neogen, Serve Robotics, Kratos, Red Cat, and Bloom Energy, all of which were up double digits in early trading.