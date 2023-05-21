Another US presidential candidate to accept donations in BTC

TL;DR Breakdown

In a groundbreaking move, Vivek Ramaswamy has become the second US presidential candidate to officially accept Bitcoin donations for the upcoming 2024 elections. Just two days after Robert F. Kennedy Jr. made history as the first candidate to accept campaign contributions in Bitcoin, Ramaswamy announced his decision to embrace cryptocurrency as a form of campaign funding. By doing so, Ramaswamy aims to make the 2024 election a referendum on fiat currency.

During his announcement, Ramaswamy unveiled a QR code, which, when scanned, redirects users to a payment gateway supporting various payment options for donations, including Bitcoin (BTC) and its smallest denomination, Satoshi (sats). To facilitate Bitcoin donations, the US presidential candidate has chosen BitPay’s payment service, which also supports other cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, ApeCoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu.

In accordance with campaign finance regulations, eligible U.S. citizens and permanent residents are permitted to donate up to $6,600 to Ramaswamy’s campaign. However, it is important to note that these donations are not tax-deductible as charitable contributions for federal income tax purposes. As an added incentive, donors will receive a non-fungible token (NFT) upon completion of their donation. The donation page states that donors should return to claim their NFT after contributing.

Interestingly, in February, lawmakers in the Kansas House of Representatives proposed a bill suggesting a $100 cap on crypto political donations. The bill recommended that for donations below $100, the receiver must immediately convert the cryptocurrency into U.S. dollars and refrain from using it for expenditures or holding the funds as an investment (HODL).

Ramaswamy will collect funds through Bitpay

Ramaswamy’s decision to accept Bitcoin donations reflects the growing acceptance and integration of cryptocurrency into mainstream politics and finance. By leveraging BitPay’s payment service, Ramaswamy aims to provide a seamless experience for supporters who wish to contribute to his campaign using various cryptocurrencies.

With both US presidential candidates leading the charge, the acceptance of Bitcoin donations in the 2024 presidential campaign highlights the evolving landscape of political funding. As the race for the presidency intensifies, it remains to be seen how other candidates will respond to this new wave of digital campaign financing.

The move also signifies that the acceptance of Bitcoin donations for the 2024 presidential campaign signifies a significant milestone in the integration of cryptocurrency into mainstream politics. By embracing BitPay’s payment service and offering donors non-fungible tokens as incentives, Ramaswamy aims to make the upcoming election a platform for discussing the role of fiat currency.