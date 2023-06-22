US lawmaker grills SEC over SBF’s arrest papers

TL;DR Breakdown

A palpable tension exists in Washington as Bill Huizenga, the Representative of Michigan, directly challenges the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over its handling of the case involving Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), the former CEO of FTX.

He specifically accused the regulatory body of failing to provide adequate documentation related to SBF’s arrest.

Congressional criticism of SEC efficacy

Huizenga, who heads the U.S. House Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee, voiced his concern during a June 22 hearing. His primary contention is that the SEC has not furnished comprehensive documentation pertaining to the charges and the subsequent arrest of SBF.

The lawmaker claims that all information provided by the commission so far is already available to the public, thus indicating a lackluster response to the congressional committee. The bone of contention appears to be a missed deadline set by the subcommittee for February 24.

The commission was expected to provide materials that, according to Huizenga, raise substantial doubts about the SEC’s modus operandi and its collaboration with the Department of Justice in SBF’s case. However, the SEC fell short of these expectations.

The SEC’s response was perceived by Huizenga as a mere public overview of their collaboration with the Department of Justice in SBF’s case. He pointed out that they failed to provide detailed documentation, thereby sparking further intrigue.

Megan Barbero, the general counsel for the SEC, defended their decision, stating that releasing such documents was easier as they did not require a commission vote. She further claimed that compiling other documents was a significant process and undertaking.

Disputes over the case of SBF

As the discourse unfolded, other lawmakers also raised concerns about the case involving SBF and FTX. Pete Sessions, the Texas Representative, sought details about a rumored meeting between SEC chair Gary Gensler and SBF, indicating that Gensler had personal access to the former FTX CEO.

His Texan colleague, Al Green, proposed stringent regulation for crypto firms like FTX and requested Gensler’s testimony on the matter.

SBF, who was based in the Bahamas at the time of FTX’s bankruptcy declaration in November 2022, was due to testify before the House Financial Services Committee on December 13. However, his arrest in the Bahamas and subsequent extradition to the U.S. preempted his appearance.

SBF is slated to stand trial on eight criminal charges and five counts, with proceedings scheduled for October 2023 and March 2024, respectively.

Furthermore, separate civil lawsuits have been lodged against SBF by the SEC and Commodity Futures Trading Commission, but these cases will be held in abeyance until the conclusion of the criminal trials.

As the story develops, Huizenga, along with other critical lawmakers, continues to scrutinize the SEC’s actions, with the congressman voicing his frustration over the SEC’s attempts to restructure equity market rules, a move he believes could undermine the global status of American public markets.

Amid this controversy, the spotlight continues to shine brightly on SBF and the SEC’s handling of his case.

