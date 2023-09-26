The US-China estrangement no one’s talking about

Tensions are nothing new when discussing the US-China dynamic. Yet, beneath the surface of mainstream discussions, a different type of estrangement looms – a financial divergence that might very well reshape global investment patterns for years to come.

Shifting Sands in Private Equity Land

Dive deep into the world of private equity, and you’ll find that the role of “placement agents” has become surprisingly contentious.

These intermediaries, tasked with wooing US investors for Chinese market deals, now face resistance so strong it borders on outright hostility.

The increasing hesitance is clear: recommending Chinese market investments is no longer just seen as risky – it’s viewed as oblivious, and to some, unpatriotic.

It doesn’t help that the backdrop to this entire episode is characterized by President Joe Biden’s agenda. Plans are in motion to bar specific US private equity investments in select Chinese sectors.

Major players in the investment world, including Sequoia Capital and GGV Capital, are actively disentangling their us-china business entities.

Furthermore, actions by China, such as the introduction of anti-espionage measures, data laws, and targeted raids on US firms, have exacerbated the anxieties of investors.

The story of a travel ban imposed on a Hong Kong-based banker, along with the House of Representatives pointing fingers at BlackRock for potentially aiding the Chinese military, adds to a rapidly thickening plot.

Toss in the ever-looming specter of potential sanctions should China make aggressive moves on Taiwan, and you’ve got a cocktail of uncertainty.

Investor Apprehensions: Where Dollars Now Fear to Tread

For North American investors, the idea of pumping fresh capital into Chinese private equity seems more and more like a relic of the past. Sure, some might consider reinvesting gains from past funds into familiar firms, but these instances are becoming the exception rather than the rule.

This hesitation might be brushed aside if not for one pivotal detail: North American investors represent a whopping 50% of all global private equity investment this year.

A stark comparison reveals that Asia Pacific-focused funds have garnered only $62 billion this year, a substantial drop from the $173 billion raised during the same timeframe in the previous year.

Firms that accumulated vast Asia-centric funds in recent years now find themselves in a precarious position. While many are pivoting to India, avoiding the world’s second-largest economy entirely is a conundrum.

Moreover, there’s a notable split in investor sentiments. While some US stakeholders are retreating, certain non-US equity fund investors, particularly Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds, are actively seeking greater exposure to China.

Balancing these competing interests requires dexterity. Some buyout groups are being asked to craft innovative schemes excluding the China factor.

Furthermore, US investors are raising the bar: they want stricter controls on Chinese investments in private equity funds, irrespective of fund allocation.

This increasing wariness towards Chinese financial influence is apparent in demands for keeping Chinese group contributions below 10% of total funds.

Such hesitations come with repercussions. Accepting Chinese capital now results in US investors advocating for restrictive measures against these Chinese stakeholders.

For instance, they are often denied pivotal roles in advisory committees or co-investment opportunities in acquired entities.

The US-China disconnect in the private equity world is not as conspicuous as in other sectors. However, its implications are profound. This divide marks an anticipated shift in global capital flow patterns, compelling dealmakers to recalibrate their strategies.

These professionals now find themselves mediating between a diverse group of global investors, whose priorities increasingly lean political.

To ignore this financial rift is to overlook a pivotal chapter in the US-China saga, a chapter that promises to redefine global investment dynamics in the years to come.