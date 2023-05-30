Uniswap price analysis: UNI retests $5.14 resistance; is a break above possible?

TL;DR Breakdown

The Uniswap price analysis is bullish for today as the coin price function continues an uptrend. The recent uptrend started on May 16, 2023, when UNI got support at $4.91. The coin was on the decline after peaking at $6.33 on April 18, 2023, and the downtrend lasted till May 26th, losing significant value over that time. But today, the bullish momentum has started again, as the price is currently trading at $5.15, retesting the resistance present at $5.14. A further increase in UNI/USD value is also to be expected in the upcoming hours as well if buyers participate.

UNI/USD 1-day price chart: Cryptocurrency value bounces back to $5.15 high

The 1-day Uniswap price analysis shows bullish price action for the day as the price has re-challenged the $5.14 resistance. A constant shift in price trends has been observed since yesterday, but today the bulls secured the lead. The UNI/USD price has increased up to the $5.15 mark, gaining around 0.10 percent value during the last 24 hours, and further improvement is expected soon as the UNI bulls are now eyeing $5.20 resistance next. But it seems like a far cry at the moment.

UNI/USD 1-day price chart. Source: TradingView

The moving average (MA) stands at $5.06, significantly below the prevailing price level and also positioned beneath the SMA 50 curve, which can be attributed to the persistent bearish trend that was previously established. The Bollinger bands indicator is indicating an elevated level of volatility, as the average line of the indicator currently rests at $5.13. Despite this, volatility remains high. The upper Bollinger band is positioned at the resistance level of $5.35, while the lower Bollinger band is situated at the strongest support level of $4.91. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently trading at an index of 47, showcasing a notable upward curve attributed to the heightened buying activity observed in the market.

Uniswap price analysis: Recent developments and further technical indications

The 4-hour Uniswap price analysis is also dictating an upward trend for the price function, as the price movement has been mostly towards the upside for today, and the upward trend has been getting stronger despite the fact that the price has neared another local resistance level. The price has increased up to $5.15 in the last four hours as well, and further recovery can be expected as well. The moving average value in the 4-hour price chart is found at the $5.13 level as it trades high above the SMA 50 curve.

UNI/USD 4-hours price chart. Source: TradingView

The Bollinger bands are currently diverging, indicating a notable increase in volatility. The indicator is maintaining its average value at $5.07, underscoring the prevailing market conditions. Moreover, the upper Bollinger band is positioned at the $5.18 mark, serving as a resistance level, while the lower Bollinger band sits at the $4.97 mark, providing a robust level of support. As a result of the ongoing bullish trend, the RSI score has surged to the level of 61, suggesting growing buying momentum in the market.

Uniswap price analysis conclusion

The hourly as well as daily Uniswap price analysis is bullish, as positive price movements have been seen on both charts. Both of the predictions are going in favor of the bulls, as the rise in bullish momentum has taken a price above $5.15. The price has covered upward movement in the last four hours as well, which means that a further increase in UNI/USD value is to be expected soon.

