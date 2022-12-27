Uniswap price analysis: UNI engulfed in bullish momentum at $5.19

Uniswap price analysis shows that the bulls have succeeded in making a comeback during the last 24 hours after a long bearish interval. A significant amount of recovery in UNI value has been observed as the price has increased up to $5.19 because of the latest upturn. The past few weeks proved extremely detrimental for the overall coin value, but now the situation is turning favorable for the buyers because of the increasing trend.

The buyers are now in a better position as the UNI price is trading above the resistance level of $5.21. If the buyers break out from this level, then it will be an excellent sign for the holders. So, it is essential to keep a close eye on the coin in order to determine when UNI will touch its all-time high of $5.21.

Uniswap price analysis 1-day price chart: Cryptocurrency value bounces back to $5.19 after a boost

The 1-day Uniswap price analysis is showing signs of an upward trend as more buying activity has taken place in the last 24 hours. The buyers are putting in their efforts to maintain the bullish lead and the price has been uplifted to $5.19. Although the last two weeks proved quite damaging for the market value of UNI/USD, the past few days have brought positive consequences. The price is yet to cross the moving average (MA) value i.e. $5.22.

UNI/USD 1-day price chart, source: TradingView

The increasing volatility is indicating that there is a chance of the cryptocurrency value going down due to bearish pressure. The Upper Bollinger band value has increased up to $6.31 whereas the Lower Bollinger band value has moved down to $4.79. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) score is now touching 40.25 after the latest uptrend in price.

Uniswap price analysis: Price regains balance at $5.19 after receiving a bullish push

The four hours Uniswap price analysis is confirming that the cryptocurrency has been following an uptrend for the past few hours. The bulls have been leading the market for a while, although a gradual drop in price was also observed earlier this week. But now the bulls are back on track as the price has been rescued up to the $5.19 mark. The moving average value in the four hours price chart has increased up to $5.16.

UNI/USD 4-hour price chart, source: TradingView

A crossover between SMA 20 and SMA 50 curves is highly expected in the next few hours as the bullish trend is getting stronger. The Bollinger Bands Indicator is now showing the following values; the upper Bollinger band value is $5.36 whereas the lower Bollinger band value is $5.07. The RSI score is entering the neutral zone now and has just crossed 43.15.

Uniswap price analysis conclusion

Both charts for Uniswap price analysis are supporting the buyers today as a bullish price movement is taking place. The price is on its way to recovery and has increased up to $5.19 because of the upward trend. If the bulls remain persistent, further improvement in the coin value is to follow in the approaching week.