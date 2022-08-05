Uniswap price analysis: UNI obtains positive potential at $9.1

Uniswap price analysis reveals that the market is following a strong bullish trend above the $9 mark and is likely to increase even more in the coming day. UNI/USD had tremendous momentum the previous day, August 4, 2022, when the price went significantly from $8.7 to $9.1. However, the cryptocurrency has maintained its trend today, on August 5, 2022, showing solid bullish momentum; currently, the UNI price is $9.1. Uniswap has been up 3.69% in the last 24 hours, with a trading volume of $224,568,572 and a live market cap of $6,732,578,270. UNI ranks at #15 in the cryptocurrency rankings.

UNI/USD 4-hour price analysis: Latest developments

Uniswap price analysis indicates that market volatility follows an increasing trend, making Uniswap prices more vulnerable to volatile changes on either extreme. The Bollinger’s band’s upper limit is $9.4, which acts as the most substantial resistance for UNI. Conversely, the lower limit for the Bollinger’s band is available at $7.8, which serves as a point of support for UNI.

The UNI/USD price appears to be crossing over the curve of the Moving Average, signifying a bullish trend. Furthermore, the UNI/USD price path is moving upwards, attempting to cross the resistance, indicating bullish potential and reversal opportunities.

UNI/USD 4-hour price chart Source: TradingView

Uniswap price analysis reveals that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 61, meaning UNI/USD is stable and falls above the upper-neutral region. The RSI score appears to be following a linear movement signifying a consistent market trend towards further stable dynamics. The RSI score remains constant because of equivalent buying and selling activities. However, the price is treading a dangerous line, if it breaks the resistance, all the bulls’ efforts might turn to dust in no time, and the RSI might plummet.

Uniswap price analysis for 1-day

According to the Uniswap price analysis, market volatility follows a trend of an increasing movement, which means Uniswap prices are becoming more vulnerable to volatile changes. The Bollinger’s band’s upper limit is $9.6, which acts as the strongest resistance for UNI. Conversely, the lower limit for the Bollinger’s band is available at $6.1, which serves as the strongest support for UNI.

The UNI/USD price appears to be crossing over the curve of the Moving Average, indicating a bullish trend. The price path traces an upwards movement attempting to break the resistance of the market, which will initiate a reversal if it comes into action.

UNI/USD 1-day price chart Source: TradingView

Uniswap price analysis reveals that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 65, signifying the cryptocurrency has continued its movement in the overvalued domain. Furthermore, the RSI appears to be following an upwards path indicating dormancy, and the price is probable to fall within the inflation threshold and further overvalue the cryptocurrency. This also signifies that the buying activity is dormant in the market.

Uniswap Price Analysis Conclusion

In conclusion, Uniswap price analysis deduces that the bulls are currently controlling the market, but the bears are trying hard for a comeback. A reverse trend is probable as the RSI score is expected to spike above the inflation region. UNI/USD might undergo a significant incline in the coming days. The cryptocurrency has displayed a solid bullish movement in the past few days. Still finally, the figures and observations from the charts show us some hope for the cryptocurrency to retain a positive trend.

