The Uniswap price analysis shows a bearish trend. The UNI/USD prices have established strong support at $11.12 but the prices are likely to break lower in the short term. The next support is $10.60. Hence, investors should consider selling their UNI tokens at the current prices for a potential short-term gain.

Uniswap price analysis on a 1-day price chart: UNI/USD prices break below $11.12 support

The UNI/USD pair has broken below the key support at $11.12 on the 1-day chart. This opens up the possibility of a move lower to the next support at $10.60. Traders should watch for a confirmation of this breakdown before shorting UNI tokens.

UNI/USD 1-day price chart, source: TradingView

The Bollinger bands are widening, indicating increased volatility. The RSI is in the oversold territory and the MACD is crossed below the signal line, indicating a bearish bias. These indicators suggest that the prices could continue to move lower in the near term.

If you are looking to sell UNI tokens, now may be a good time to do so as the prices are likely to break lower in the short term. Be prepared for a potential price increase if the support at $10.60 is breached.

Uniswap price action on a 4-hours price chart: Recent developments and further technical indications

Looking at the 4-hour price chart, we can see that the UNI/USD pair has broken below the support at $11.12. This opens up the possibility of a move lower to the next support at $10.60. Traders should watch for a confirmation of this breakdown before shorting UNI tokens.

UNI/USD 4-hours price chart, source: TradingViewThe Bollinger bands are widening, indicating increased volatility. The RSI is in the oversold territory and the MACD is crossed below the signal line, indicating a bearish bias. These indicators suggest that the prices could continue to move lower in the near term.

Looking at the 50 days EMA, we can see that it is sloping downwards and is currently below the 200 days EMA. This suggests that the bearish trend is likely to continue in the near future. The RSI/USD prices have established strong support at $11.12

If you are looking to sell UNI tokens, now may be a good time to do so as the prices are likely to break lower in the short term. Be prepared for a potential price increase if the support at $10.60 is breached.

Uniswap price analysis conclusion

The market sentiment is bearish, as the prices are following a declining trendline and are expected to fall below the previous support levels. The current market movement is predicted to send UNI/USD prices even further down to the next support level at $10.50 in the near future, according to the Uniswap price analysis.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.