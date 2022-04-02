TL;DR Breakdown

Uniswap price analysis is bullish

Support for UNI/USD is present at $10.39

Firm resistance has been seen at $10.78

The Uniswap price analysis is currently trading at $10.78 after a slight pullback from the daily high of $10.83. UNI/USD has been in a strong uptrend since March 24, when prices bottomed out at $7.62. Since then, prices have risen by over 40%.

The present situation is that the bullish trend is still intact, which means that prices are presently testing resistance at $10.78. This level has been tested numerous times over the last few days, and it has thus far withstood the test. If UNI/USD does not break through this level, a sell-off could set off a move back down to support at $10.39. On the other hand, if prices do break through resistance, we could see a move up to $11.50 in the near-term.

Uniswap price action in 1-day price chart: Bullish opportunities available

The present situation for Uniswap (UNI/USD) is that the bullish trend is still intact, which means that prices are presently testing resistance at $10.78. This level has been tested numerous times over the last few days, and it has thus far withstood the test. If UNI/USD does not break through this level, a sell-off could set off a move back down to support at $10.39. On the other hand, if prices do break through resistance, we could see a move up to $11.50 in the near-term. Right now, the best course of action would be to wait for prices to break out of the current range before making a decision.

The Uniswap price is currently testing resistance at $10.78. This level has been tested numerous times over the last few days, and it has thus far withstood the test. If UNI/USD does not break through this level, a sell-off could set off a move back down to support at $10.39. On the other hand, if prices do break through resistance, we could see a move up to $11.50 in the near-term. Right now, the best course of action would be to wait for prices to break out of the current range before making a decision.

Uniswap (UNI/USD) is currently testing resistance at $10.78. This level has been tested numerous times over the last few days, and it has thus far withstood the test. If UNI/USD does not break through this level, a sell-off could set off a move back down to support at $10.39. On the other hand, if prices do break through resistance, we could see a move up to $11.50 in the near-term. Right now, the best course of action would be to wait for prices to break out of the current range before making a decision.

UNI/USD 1-day price chart, source: TradingView

Uniswap market volatility has been on the rise over the past few days, as seen by the increase in the ATR. The market is expected to remain volatile in the near future as bulls and bears battle for control of the market. The Bollinger bands are currently expanding, which could signal an increase in market volatility in the near future.

Uniswap price action on a 4-hours price chart: Recent price developments

The 4-hour timeframe shows that prices have formed a bullish pennant pattern, which is typically seen as a continuation pattern. This suggests that the current uptrend is likely to continue and that prices are likely to break resistance at $10.78 in the near future. The MACD indicator is currently in the bullish zone and is rising, indicating that bullish momentum is strengthening. The RSI indicator is currently at 63.67 and is heading towards the overbought region, which could signal a possible price correction in the near future.

The Uniswap price is currently trading at $10.78 after a slight pullback from the daily high of $10.83. UNI/USD has been in a strong uptrend since March 24, when prices bottomed out at $7.62. Since then, prices have risen by over 40%.

The daily timeframe shows that the bullish trend is still intact and that prices are currently retesting resistance at $10.78. This level has been tested several times over the past few days and has so far held firm. If prices do not break through this level, there is the potential for a sell-off that would send UNI/USD back to support at $10.39.

The Uniswap price analysis on a 1-day price chart reveals that Uniswap prices have been following an ascending parallel channel since March 15. After breaking out of the descending triangle pattern on March 20, Uniswap prices have been on a steady uptrend. The MACD indicator is currently in the bullish zone with its signal line crossing above the MACD line, indicating increasing bullish momentum in the market. The RSI indicator is currently at 65.78 and is slowly headed towards the overbought region, which could signal a possible price correction in the near future.

Uniswap market volatility has been on the rise over the past few days, as seen by the increase in the ATR. The market is expected to remain volatile in the near future as bulls and bears battle for control of the market. The Bollinger bands are currently expanding, which could signal an increase in market volatility in the near future.

Uniswap price analysis: conclusion

The UNI/USD price analysis ips below $10.39 offer a buying opportunity with the first target at $11.00 and the second target at $11.60. Above $11.60, the next target is $12.40

A sustained move below $9.90 could invalidate this bullish view and could result in a sell-off to support at $ips in UNI/USD should find buyers around $11.00 with a stop-loss placed below $10.78. Above $11, bulls will look to retest the all-time high of $12.40 reached on March 28.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.