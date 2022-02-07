TL;DR Breakdown

Price leveled up to $12.190 today.

Uniswap price analysis shows uptrend.

Support lies at $8.98 extreme.

The latest Uniswap price analysis shows an upward trend for cryptocurrency today, as overpowering pressure from the buying side is observed. Green candlesticks are now marching towards their next target after crossing the $12.190 hurdle during the day. The buying activity is most likely to intensify in the upcoming week. A further effort from the buyers is required for the bulls to counter their next target.

UNI/USD 1-day price chart: Price levels ascend to $12.190 after recent upsurge

The one-day Uniswap price analysis shows a growing bullish trend as the coin value experienced a rise today. The bulls have been winning the game since the past week as the price has been following a constantly increasing trend. Currently, the UNI/USD value sits at $12.190 due to the latest bullish strike. The upward trend is to continue in the approaching days if the bullish momentum gains further strength. The moving average (MA) value in the one-day price chart settles at $11.22.

UNI/USD 1-day price chart. Source: TradingView

The volatility is decreasing, which means that a further uptrend in price is expected soon. Moreover, the Bollinger Bands Indicator has thus reached $13.99 point, whereas its lower band has moved to $8.98 point. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) score has climbed to 47.52 because of the ongoing bullish wave.

Uniswap price analysis: Upward strike leads the price to $12.160 goal

The hourly price prediction for UNI/USD is going in direction of the buyers as a bullish activity was observed during the past few hours. The bullish momentum is gaining more and more stability and the price is progressing forwards. Currently, the cryptocurrency value has reached a $12.16 destination as a result of the upward sweep. Chances of further growth seem quite close as the bulls are standing firm. The moving average value in the hourly price chart is at the $11.62 level.

UNI/USD 4-hour price chart. Source: TradingView

The short-term trending line is now moving ascendingly because of the ongoing uptrend. Moving further, the Bollinger bands are making an average of $11.45, whereas their upper extreme is at $12.166 while their lower extreme is at $10.735. The RSI score is about to cross the overbought threshold, as it just reached the 68.50 milestone.

UNI/USD technical indicators chart. Source: TradingView

The above technical indicators chart for UNI/USD gives a neutral indication as both the bulls and the bears have been struggling for the lead for the past few weeks. There have been constant fluctuations in the price movement as well. So, there are ten indicators on the neutral end, while eight indicators are present on both the selling and buying ends.

A bearish signal is being given by the Moving Averages Indicator as eight indicators are occupying the selling position, six indicators are there on the buying position, and only one indicator is present on the neutral position. The Oscillators are predicting a bullish trend at present, and nine oscillators are on the neutral side; two are on the buying side, whereas no oscillator is found on the selling side.

Uniswap price analysis conclusion

The one-day and four-hour Uniswap price analysis confirms an increasing trend for the market as the bullish momentum is gaining strength. The coin value has been raised to $12.190 in height due to the latest upturn in price. The hourly price analysis gives a similar prediction as an uptrend was observed over the past four hours.

