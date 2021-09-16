TL;DR Breakdown

Uniswap price analysis is bullish for today.

UNI/USD saw further downside yesterday.

UNI currently recovering some of the loss.

Uniswap price analysis is bullish for today as the market has set another lower low and currently regains yesterday`s loss. Therefore, we anticipate UNI/USD to record further upside today.

The cryptocurrency market traded in the green over the last 24 hours. Market leaders, Bitcoin and Ethereum, have both witnessed a surge, with a 3.0 and 3.08 gain, respectively.

Uniswap price movement in the last 24 hours: Uniswap sets another lower low at $26.4

UNI/USD traded in a range of $26.46 – $27.54, indicating strong volatility over the last 24 hours. Trading volume has surged by 3.61 percent and totals $670 million, while the total market cap trades around $16.52 billion, ranking the coin at number 11 overall.

UNI/USD 4-hour chart: UNI starts to rally

UNI/USD is attempting to rally upwards on the 4-hour Uniswap price analysis after setting a lower low yesterday.

The Uniswap price action has witnessed a substantial advance over the last month. From the $12.5 support, UNI/USD has rallied by more than 150 percent until resistance was found around $29.

Below the $29 resistance, UNI/USD consolidated for several days and saw a rapid decline on Tuesday. Support was initially found above $25, however, more downside was witnessed yesterday as another push lower took Uniswap price to $24.5.

Overnight, UNI reversed and has since moved higher to regain some of the losses witnessed over the last days. Therefore, we are expecting UNI to continue moving higher today and return above the previous swing high of $29 over the weekend.

Uniswap Price Analysis: Conclusion

Uniswap price analysis indicates bullish momentum to follow as the market started to rally earlier today after another lower low yesterday. Therefore, we expect UNI/USD to regain more of the losses and return towards the previous swing high at $29.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.