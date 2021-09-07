TL;DR Breakdown

Our 24-hour Uniswap price analysis is bullish

Uniswap price analysis showed a daily trading range of $28.08 – $29.33.

Uniswap is preparing for a rally in the next 24-hours

Our 24-hour Uniswap price analysis is bullish following a quick market reversal to the $29th price mark. The coin set a higher low on the daily chart and rejected any further downsides at the $28.40 price zone. Therefore, we are expecting Uniswap to breach the $31 resistance level and rally higher into the $35 target.

Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The general cryptocurrency market is trending within the green zone on the daily cryptocurrency heatmap by Coin360. Bitcoin went up by 1.50 percent to $52K, Solana gained 32 percent and hit the $190 level, while XRP gained 2.22 percent to reach $1.35. ADA is the worst performing coin of the day after shedding over 5 percent of its value in the last 24-hours.

Uniswap price movement in the last 24 hours: Uniswap rallies to $30 before a quick spike lower

Data recorded by the 24-hour chart for our Uniswap price analysis showed a daily trading range of $28.08 – $29.33. Such a tight trading range indicates mildly distributed volatility. The amount of trading volume went up by 28 percent to a sum of $711 million. Uniswap total market value stands at $17 billion. The coin ranks at number #11 among the top 20 altcoins by market capitalization.

UNI/USD 4-hour chart: UNI ready to break $31?

The 4-hour Uniswap price analysis chart shows Uniswap price action preparing for a rally that could set a new daily high later on.

Uniswap(UNI) has undergone substantial gains in the last few weeks, following a 120 percent upswing from the $14 swing low to a swing high of $31. The coin found resistance at $31 and retraced below $29, where it is currently struggling to consolidate momentum to recover the losses and rally.

From this point, we are expecting a strong reversal to the $35 mark as the bulls target to set new higher lows in the course of the new month. Last week, Uniswap underwent a rapid rally from the $26 support after last weekend’s drop to $25. The recent developments across Uniswap technicals indicate an upcoming rally over the next 24-hours.

Uniswap Price Analysis: Conclusion

Today’s Uniswap price analysis is bullish and shows chances of breaking the $29 resistance and touching the $30 mark. Therefore, we are anticipating a Uniswap rally in the next 24-hours as the coin could finally rally into the $31 region. As we anticipate a positive change in the price of the token, check out some of our articles on Bitcoin Scams, NFTs, and Wrapped Bitcoin.