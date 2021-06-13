TL;DR Breakdown

UNI retested the $20.50 mark again.

Closest resistance at $25.

Swing high to break at $29.5.

Uniswap price analysis is bullish for today as the market could not move any higher over the last 24 hours and support at $20.50 was retested for the third time in the week. Therefore, we expect UNI to move higher and break above the $25 mark next week and move to set a higher high above the $29.50.

Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The overall market trades with mixed results over the last 24 hours. Bitcoin has increased by 3.3 percent while Ethereum has decreased by almost a percent. Rest of the altcoin market follows this pattern of mixed results.

Uniswap price movement in the last 24 hours

UNI/USD traded in a range of $20.52 – $21.91, indicating a moderate amount of volatility. Trading volume has decreased by 43.93 percent and totals $243.9 billion. Meanwhile, the total market cap stands at $12.3 billion, ranking the cryptocurrency in 10th place.

UNI/USD 4-hour chart – UNI retests $20.5 support

On the 4-hour chart, we can see the Uniswap price retesting support at $20.5 and failing to move lower, indicating that we will see a push higher early next week.

The overall market sentiment has been bearish over the past days as the market slowly retracted from the previous swing high at the $29.5 mark. After a spike lower at the end of May, UNI retested the $29.5 resistance again and pivoted to the downside.

Earlier this week, the Uniswap price saw a quick spike to $20.5 mark, where the 50-61.8 Fibonacci retracement is located. Therefore, UNI/USD currently trades in a very good area to take a long position from.

If further downside is not seen overnight, we can expect UNI/USD to start moving higher next week with the first resistance at the $25 mark. From there, the market price action structure would start to turn bullish again. Further, once UNI breaks the $29.5 mark, we expect a lot more upside over the next few weeks.

Uniswap Price Analysis: Conclusion

Uniswap price analysis is bullish as the market retested the $20.5 support for the third time and currently prepares to push higher again. This should lead VET/USD towards setting anew higher high above the $29.5 mark next week.

