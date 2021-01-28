TL;DR Breakdown

Price has moved down to $10.2.

Uniswap price analysis shows downtrend.

Support is fixed at $8.801 point.

The latest Uniswap price analysis shows a strong bearish trend, as the price chart displays a continuous bearish curve. The selling activity is intensifying, which is why the coin value underwent a massive reduction in the past two weeks. The market followed a declining trend in the past 24-hours, as the price decreased up to the $10.17 mark. Further loss for UNI/USD is to be expected if the bears continue to reign the price charts.

UNI/USD 1-day price chart: Price curve follows a downward path to $10.2 end

The one-day Uniswap price analysis confirms that the market has been decreasing tendency for the past 24-hours. The past few weeks proved crucial for the cryptocurrency’s progress, as a strong bearish current took over the market trends. The market showed a bearish inclination today, as the price levels dropped down to $10.170 low. The moving average (MA) value in the one-day price chart stands at $11.340 point.

UNI/USD 1-day price chart. Source: TradingView

The volatility is increasing, which means that the bearish wave is likely to expand in the upcoming days. If we talk about the upper and lower Bollinger bands indicator’s values, the upper band shows $19.06 figures, whereas the lower band shows $8.801 of value. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) score has dropped below the under-bought limit as well, i.e., 28.13.

Uniswap price analysis: Coin value hits $10.17 mark after recent upturn

The four-hour Uniswap price analysis predicts an upward trend for the market today, as a rise in UNI/USD value was observed in the past few hours. Although the short-term trending line is moving descendingly, the current scenario favors the buyers. The price has returned to a $10.17 high after undergoing a slight improvement in the last four hours. It is still standing lower than its moving average value, i.e., $10.354.

UNI/USD 4-hours price chart. Source: TradingView

The price trends have constantly been fluctuating for the past few hours, but the bulls have finally succeeded in recovering their momentum. The upper Bollinger band is sitting at $11.161 point, whereas the lower Bollinger band is standing at $9.926 point. The RSI score has improved up to 39.40 due to the latest upturn in price.

AAVE/USD technical indicators chart. Source: TradingView

The overall trends observed during the prior weeks have been relatively on the bearish side. This is why the technical indicators chart supports the sellers by a bearish hint. Fourteen indicators occupy the selling position; nine indicators are on the neutral while only three are on the buying position.

The Moving Averages Indicator shows a strong bearish sign as well. A total of 13 indicators are on the selling point, while one indicator each sits on the neutral and buying points. The oscillators predict a neutral trend for the day as eight oscillators are in the neutral position; two are on the buying while only one indicator is on the selling position.

Uniswap price analysis conclusion

The one-day and four-hour Uniswap price prediction favors the bears today, as a noticeable decline in coin value was observed in the last 24-hours. The price levels collapsed to $10.170 low due to the latest bearish current. However, the four-hour price chart shows a green candlestick, which indicates a slight improvement in the market value of UNI/USD.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.