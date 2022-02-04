TL;DR breakdown Ubisoft Teams Up With Hedera Hashgraph To Develop A Play-To-Earn Game.

Hedera Hashgraph poised to enable GameFi adoption at Ubisoft

Today, Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) announced a partnership with the game company Ubisoft. As part of the deal, Ubisoft gets to join the Hedera Governing Council and run a node on the network.

Welcome to the $HBAR economy and ecosystem @Ubisoft! Pumped for our partnership and your Governing Council membership. https://t.co/GRFwutE7j6 — Shayne Higdon (@ShayneHigdon) February 3, 2022

Through this partnership, people working for Ubisoft will help manage the company and make the products it does. As a result, people from Ubisoft will be helping Hedera learn more about the game business.

The Hedera Hashgraph wants to make sure there is a Hedera track dedicated to Ubisoft Entrepreneurs Labs, where people who want to make GameFi products can get financial support, workshops on how to do it, help with development, and start-ups to bring GameFi products to completion.

Alex Russia from the HBAR Foundation said Ubisoft has been a leader in the use of ledger technology, and the company’s decision to partner with THF to help support entertainment and game developers is a great choice for developers, beginners, and users.

According to Didier Genevois, Technical Director of Blockchain, the Hedera network is a good choice for the cryptocurrency network because of its robustness, power efficiency, and new compliance process. Ubisoft said in a statement: “We believe that widely distributed technology is critical to the future of the game because it allows users to become the real owners of their favorite games.”

According to Animoca Brands, an NFT game publisher that invests in metaverse businesses in October 2021, Ubisoft has invested in Animoca Brands. NFT games are also on the table for future collaboration between Ubisoft and Animoca. It is like a deed of ownership to a digital asset, whether artwork, video files, or an interactive object in a game.

Ubisoft has now added Hedera to its extensive list of crypto-related projects. Game publisher Hedera has a lot of expertise in the industry. It can help make its platform attractive to game developers, according to Alex Russman, the HBAR Foundation’s director of its Consumer Engagement Fund.

The value of Hedera’s native token, HBAR, is now around $0.22. In the last seven days, the price of HBAR went up by about 8%. There is more than $4 billion worth of the coin in the market right now. In the past, Ubisoft and Tezos announced that they were working together to make an NFT platform called Ubisoft Quartz.