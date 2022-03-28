TL;DR Breakdown

• Video game agency wants to gain share in the NFT market.

• CTA video game to be launched in May amidst Ubisoft investment.

The video game agency Ubisoft would be investing in “Cross The Ages,” which would correspond to an NFT game. The French company would be giving a part of its funds to support the collection card video game launched a few days ago. The list of the NFT game’s partners includes Polygon (MATIC), the co-founder of the Sandbox Metaverse, Sebastian Borget, and Animoca Brands.

Ubisoft’s appearance in the NFT market would be one of the strongest the agency has made since non-fungible parts became popular. CTA would be competing with favorites like Splinterlands, Sorare, and Ether Legends among the NFT games of the moment.

Video game company Ubisoft hits the NFT market

The specialized cryptocurrency-based news website, CoinDesk, clarifies that CTA would be a free video game that shows virtual decks in NFTs. According to reports, an initial $12 million seed round was opened. CoinDesk also indicates this financing by Ubisoft and other partners in the NFT video game will serve for expansion, hosting, and new business developments.

It is not known exactly how much money the French company contributed to the game, much less what are the intentions for which it became a partner. However, knowing this investment would correspond to the first that Ubisoft makes in its class.

By 2021, the video game company said it would launch a dedicated interface for purchasing and storing your own NFT tokens.

CTA could be the most relevant new NFT game in the virtual market

Cross The Ages, or simplified in CTA, has promised to be the most relevant new NFT game. The video game has brought together over 60 virtual artists to create its decks. Some details about the video game are that the interface will offer a KYC function. Players can link their wallets, and the scheme will work through technological agreements, so the NFTs negotiation is fast.

After the Ubisoft company was associated with CTA, it became known that the video game would be ready for May. The following month the team behind CTA will launch their virtual cards and some physical cards that the player can store. The video game will maintain its free position, although it will also have a payment option not revealed.

NFT games have gained popularity since 2020 through big prospects like Axie Infinity and Plants vs. Undead. They are games that offer fun and big wins if the player is skilled enough in NFT trading. CTA could be the most used virtual game in 2022.