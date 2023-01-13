logo
Frame svg
  • 3 mins read

UAE’s new virtual assets law puts it on global investor’s radar

UAE

TL;DR Breakdown

  • The United Arab Emirates (UAE) makes good on its word to become the leading global crypto hub
  • Virtual assets corporations are now considered commercial enterprises in the UAE
  • The new regulation is anticipated to become effective on January 15, 2023
  • MEAACBA develops a regulatory wing to study the after-effects of the FTX collapse

The UAE is poised to emerge as the first choice for global companies in the digital asset industry for their global expansion, following the Gulf country approving a new regulation to govern virtual assets in the country. The UAE Cabinet has recently revised a number of its laws, including those relating to virtual firms and virtual assets.

UAE enacts new virtual assets commercial law 

According to sources, the UAE has considered the supply of services, business conduct, and activities involving virtual assets to be virtual firms. With its new commercial law, the government entity has confirmed that businesses involving virtual assets are considered commercial enterprises in the UAE.

This follows the UAE Cabinet of Ministers’ December 2022 resolution to regulate virtual assets, which will take effect in January 2023. The new legislative framework is also anticipated to accelerate the widespread use of blockchain technology for regional economic growth.

Several global and regional blockchain, cryptocurrency, and non-fungible token (NFT) companies are hurriedly finalizing plans to establish or expand operations in the country in the next months, according to industry sources.

According to the UAE’s Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy, Abdullah Al Saleh, the development of the business sector is a state priority, and fostering its expansion through legislation is a top priority.

The Dubai Virtual Asset Regulation Law and the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) would supervise the expansion of the business environment for virtual assets, including regulation, governance, and licensing. The new regulation is anticipated to become effective on January 15, 2023.

The most recent legal framework will aid the authorities’ attempts to establish a compliant and progressive regime in the UAE, allowing global crypto businesses to develop compliant blockchain applications that will fuel mainstream adoption and economic growth in the region.

As a result, the UAE Ministry of Economy has released a new commercial transaction in which one of the most significant aspects is a reduction of the legal age of business capacity to 18. In addition, a legal reference for commercial transactions for banking institutions is established to encourage investment.

In addition, the framework must support Islamic banking, alter the regulations governing the development and regulation of financial markets, and provide assistance to firms in the technology sector, particularly the digital sector.

The new law aims to support the commercial interests of the state ad comply more with international trade,  strengthen the position of the UAE on the global trade map, keep abreast of international best practices in commercial transactions, and ensure the principles of transparency and clarity in them. 

Abdullah Al Saleh, UAE’s Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy

What will the new set of regulations achieve?

According to Al Saleh, the new framework is expected to improve the country’s ranking on pertinent economic competitiveness indices. The regulation would help speed the transition of digital applications in the country’s commercial sector and boost the UAE’s position as a hub for business activity in the fields of technology, innovation, and the new economy.

The United Arab Emirates will create a virtual business system, commercial store, and commercial transactions using cutting-edge technologies and virtual settings. In addition to considering the provision of services and the conduct of business and activities related to virtual assets as virtual businesses in accordance with UAE’s Council of Ministers Legislation governing virtual assets and their service providers, this provision applies to the provision of services and the conduct of business and activities related to virtual assets. They include:

• Equipping the virtual business with authenticity so that it is subject to the same regulations as other businesses that are presented realistically.

• Providing validity and integrity to physical and digital commercial books.

• Selling movables, as opposed to used movables, at public auction and making bids available via a licensed electronic platform or hall or by various contemporary technology means.

The announcement coincides with the recent statement by the Abu Dhabi-based crypto and Blockchain association to establish a Regulators Committee to help push change and learn lessons following the collapse of the FTX exchange last year.

It is pivotal for the industry to help the investing public understand the opportunity and corresponding risks that come with investing in cryptocurrencies. The importance of holistic regulation to minimize regulatory arbitrage is key to reducing the impact of the recent events as well as bringing confidence back to the industry.

Jehanzeb Awan of the Middle East, Africa, and Asia CBA (MEAACBA)

The MEAACBA stated that its board is establishing a Regulators Committee with the intention of bringing together the relevant regulators in the regions covered by the association in order to construct regulatory regimes that permit effective control of the cryptocurrency business.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decision.
Florence Muchai

Florence Muchai

Florence is a crypto enthusiast and writer who loves to travel. As a digital nomad, she explores the transformative power of blockchain technology. Her writing reflects the limitless possibilities for humanity to connect and grow.

Related News

Hot Stories

UAE’s new virtual assets law puts it on global investor's radar
13 January, 2023
3 mins read
Tyler Winklevoss claps back at the SEC for charging Gemini
13 January, 2023
3 mins read
Polkadot price analysis: Bulls are preparing to drive DOT to $5.28
13 January, 2023
3 mins read
Avalanche price analysis: Bulls prepare to surmount $16.24 barrier
13 January, 2023
3 mins read
Crypto Market Favourites: Analysts Recommend Algorand (ALGO) And Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)
13 January, 2023
3 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Is today's crypto bounce a reversal?
13 January, 2023
3 mins read
Is Nexo involved in money laundering?
12 January, 2023
3 mins read
SBF targets Binance’s CZ in his recent FTX pre-mortem overview
12 January, 2023
3 mins read
Another top crypto company announces the sacking of more than a quarter of their staff amid massive layoffs across the ecosystem
12 January, 2023
3 mins read
El Salvador Passes Groundbreaking Bitcoin Legislation, paving the way for 'volcano bonds' ￼
12 January, 2023
3 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us

Add Your Heading Text Here