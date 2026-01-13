U.S. inflation holds steady at 2.7% in December, matching November’s pace

Core CPI rose 0.2% in December, both monthly and 2.6% annually, coming in 0.1 percentage point under forecasts, according to Tuesday’s release from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The headline CPI ticked up 0.3% on the month, keeping the year-over-year rate at 2.7%, right in line with the Dow Jones consensus estimate.

While headline inflation is still above the Fed’s 2% target, the cooler core reading gives more weight to the idea that inflation’s finally losing steam. But that’s not the whole story.

Shelter costs, which make up over a third of the CPI, jumped 0.4% in December and were up 3.2% from a year ago. That single category was the biggest driver behind the monthly gain.

Other sticky areas didn’t exactly back down either. Food prices shot up 0.7%, and increases were also seen in recreation, airfares, medical care, and apparel.

That last one got hit by tariffs, unlike household furnishings, which actually saw a drop after President Donald Trump pulled back on tariff hikes for that import category.

The 1.2% spike in recreation costs was the biggest one-month jump since the index started tracking it in 1993, according to the BLS.