U.S. crypto legislation fuels strong market growth in Q3.

The third quarter of 2025 marked the first time that U.S. laws offered a unified framework for digital assets. The GENIUS Act, passed in July, imposed stringent requirements for stablecoin issuers. Reserves are now supported by cash or short-term Treasury securities, with monthly disclosures, and large issues are subject to audit.

The regulation was transferred to the insured banks and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, and stablecoins became regulated. These new regulations led to a surge in the supply of stablecoins, which became the main driver of liquidity in decentralized finance (DeFi) and market momentum. Similar to this, the House voted on the CLARITY Act, awaiting Senate approval, to eliminate agency wrangling by giving the CFTC jurisdiction over Bitcoin and Ethereum, and maintaining securities regulation under the SEC.

Bitcoin and Ethereum Q3 market

In Q3, Bitcoin traded between the $108,000 and $120,000 range, with consistent inflows into ETFs. Spot ETFs promoted long-term holding over short-term selling, providing the market with a stable base. The prices remained stable despite high demand, indicating a turnover in the holder structure. The dominance of retailers is gradually being replaced by institutional actors, such as corporations, funds, and, possibly, state-affiliated organizations.

Ether wrote its best quarter in years, surpassing all-time highs as regulators facilitated stablecoins and DeFi usage. The ETH/BTC ratio regained its position by overtaking its 365-day moving average. The Q3 rally saw the Ethereum price rise to a new range, where it remains above the $4,000 mark. Should Bitcoin reach the estimated price of $120,000, Ethereum may retest its record high, which would imply a price of approximately $9,600.

Among altcoins, BNB was the first altcoin to break the $1,000 barrier, the first altcoin to reach highs, and the first altcoin to post a 15,000% gain after listing on Binance Alpha. Aster also soared above a market capitalization of $4 billion, marking the beginning of a new perpetual trading season.

Layer 1 and layer 2 competition heats up

Solana grew in total value locked to $30.5 billion, with network upgrades helping to increase block capacity and throughput. A new lending protocol, Jupiter Lend, collected more than $1 billion in deposits, and memecoins continued to drive user activity. Solana, however, lost its lead in active addresses to BNB Chain and Near.

BNB Chain experienced record growth in active wallets and transaction numbers. Avalanche saw its best performance in years, with TVL rising to $4.4 billion and DEX volume reaching an all-time high of $37.1 billion. Strategic fundraising plans and treasuries strengthened institutional interest in AVAX.

The stablecoin market ended the quarter with close to $300 billion in capitalization. Although USDC and Tether retained their status as the largest players, Ethena’s USDe posed a growing challenge. According to CEX.io, stablecoin transfers hit an all-time high of $15.6 trillion in Q3, making it the most active quarter ever in the history of stablecoins, with automated trading bots being the main driver.

