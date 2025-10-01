ASTER recovers $1.70 level after CZ calms down fears of market downturn.

ASTER tokens bounced from recent local lows of $1.50, recovering the $1.70 level. The asset recovered after Binance’s Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao stated he believed the price dip was a temporary shaking of weak hands.

Markets always try to shake out the weak hands. The foundation/support is more solid without them. 🤷‍♂️ — CZ 🔶 BNB (@cz_binance) October 1, 2025

The recovery arrived after ASTER briefly wiped out 30% of its value, diminishing its market cap by $1B within hours. The price drop happened right after Zhao spoke during an X space at @Shillin_villian, outlining the risks and opportunities of the Aster DEX.

ASTER fell prey to FUD on having a sniped supply, wash trading, or other non-organic activities. However, Zhao also expressed long-term support for the project, in its bid to challenge Hyperliquid and become a leading perp DEX.

Is ASTER undervalued?

According to the recent X Spaces moderator Alex, ASTER has an extremely high mindshare, yet it is underperforming. The project has shown to be profitable from its initial trading days, easily challenging other perp DEX.

The amount of mindshare aster has while the token price is moving slowly is very peculiar Somethings off… This token is gonna send Its too profitable and its too under priced Something is holding it back… cant put my finger on it… but dont get shaken out — Alex (@ShiLLin_ViLLian) October 1, 2025

The Aster perp DEX continues to produce fees of over $15M per day, with over $25M as of September 28, an all-time peak. As Cryptopolitan reported earlier, Aster gained significant exposure from its fee generation.

The trading of ASTER still depends on decentralized markets, which are more chaotic. Retail investors are also not always looking at the long-term value of the Aster project.

ASTER also trades on the open market, unlike HYPE, which started out on its own native platform. Currently, ASTER relies on Bybit, Gate, and MEXC, though the token expects major listings in October.

Can Aster challenge Hyperliquid?

Hyperliquid still produces over $3M in daily fees, and continues to attract high-profile whales. For Aster, the initial growth in mindshare cannot translate into tracking whale positions, due to the structure of the DEX and its dark liquidity pools.

For now, Aster still lags behind Hyperliquid, which carries over $12B in total open interest, while Aster is still at around $1.5B in open interest.

Aster is also still relying on point farming, and offers no other services except perp DEX trading. Hyperliquid’s ecosystem has already added tokens, as well as NFTs, and retains its first-mover advantage.

The coming weeks may change the ratio, if Aster continues its rapid growth. Currently, the new perp DEX advantage suggests ASTER is undervalued, based on the fee production. However, for now Aster traders have logged relatively smaller earnings when compared to top Hyperliquid whales. Despite this, whale trader James Wynn switched to promoting his Aster signup code, though still trading on Hyperliquid.

Hyperliquid is also not giving up, as its token retains some strength. HYPE recovered to $45.61 following the latest downturn, expecting a bigger potential breakout. HYPE has also been challenged by other projects with a similar model, though their tokens have diminished over time.

