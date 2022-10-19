Turkey unveils its blockchain-backed e-human project

Turkey has released new details concerning its e-Human project that is currently in the works days before the Blockchain Summit in the country. The blockchain-powered project has been one of the country’s most talked about projects, with the president shedding more light on it. According to president Tayyip Erdoğan, blockchain would prove very helpful to the project, which is still in its early stages. The statement noted that it would help the country protect every data and information used in the project.

Erdoğan wants to create employment opportunities

Despite its fancy name, the e-Human project will afford the country’s presidency to share various insights and information. This way, it would help the country’s residents in several aspects, including talent acquisition, among other things. This means that students and fresh-out-of-school graduates will be afforded opportunities to pursue employment across the country’s various private and public sectors industries.



Aside from that, already employed personnel will be allowed to train and acquire new skills on the new e-Human project. The bedrock of the project is to ensure enough citizens in Turkey have skills that would make them employable which will, in turn, ensure the development of the country.

Turkey continues to register massive crypto adoption

This is not the first time Turkey will be dipping its hand in a blockchain-backed project, with TOGG inching a partnership with Ava Labs some months ago. The partnership will see the blockchain company help the car makers provide safe and faster service using smart contracts. Turkey was also a haven for crypto and its users until the president made a decree against the assets. Last April, the country announced a ban on payments for goods and services across the country with digital assets. Although the country has been against crypto since then, it has immersed itself in creating a digital ecosystem using blockchain technology.



The country announced it would create its national blockchain, but a new update has not been released. The adoption rate of digital assets in Turkey is the direct opposite of the country’s government’s fight against it. The country hosts several events in the crypto sector while new agencies are still trying to make it the home of their crypto-focused events. Chainalysis recently announced that the crypto market in Turkey has continued to grow sporadically, with the country claiming a spot in the Top 20 countries in adoption.