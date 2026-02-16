TRX token holds steady as Tron Inc. adds 177,925 TRX at $0.28

TRX traded at a market average price of $0.28, down 0.3% as Tron Inc. acquired an additional 177,925 TRX tokens. The acquisition raised its total treasury holdings to more than 681.9 million TRX.

Tronscan data revealed that Tron has been purchasing TRX tokens daily. The company has purchased 179,649 TRX, 179,057 TRX, 176,558 TRX, 177,925 TRX, and 181,346 TRX over the past several days. So far, the company has added about 3,656,868 TRX since January 22.

Tron treasury strategy boosts TRX token market performance

Tron Inc. announced it aims to profit from rising blockchain activity, wider network adoption, and growing institutional interest in the TRON ecosystem. The company revealed in Form 8-K filings with the SEC on February 12 that it plans to expand its holdings by purchasing roughly $50,000 worth of TRX each day for 360 days in a row.

Tron Inc. (NASDAQ: TRON) acquired 177,925 TRX tokens today at an average price of $0.28, further increasing its TRX treasury holdings to more than 681.9 million TRX in total. The company aims to further grow its Tron DAT holdings to enhance long term shareholder value. For live… — Tron Inc. (@TRON_INC) February 16, 2026

Rich Miller, Chief Executive Officer of Tron Inc., explained that, “Building the largest TRX token treasury in the public markets is not symbolic but strategic.” He emphasized that the company’s growing TRX holdings reflect TRON’s network expansion and confidence in the blockchain’s scalability, practical use cases, and long-term potential for generating value.

Tron Founder Justin Sun also praised the strategy. He stated that accumulating TRX strengthens the company’s core treasury.

Sun’s remark coincides with TRX’s continued resilience amid the broader crypto market’s ongoing decline.

TRX peaked in 2024 at roughly $0.45 before retreating to its current level of 0.28, down 0.3% over the last day. The TRX token is now ranked #8 by market capitalization.

TRX outperformed Bitcoin and Ethereum year-to-date, rising 17.6% while Bitcoin fell 29.4% and Ethereum dropped 27.7% over the same period. Tron’s market value dropped by just 4% over the past month, while the whole cryptocurrency market cap dropped by over 25%.

TRON network reports growth in tokens, revenue

Tron continues to report heavy network utilization. The blockchain recorded over 100 million monthly active addresses in January. The number of transactions also rose to 342 million during this time.

The TRX token supply page revealed that the token currently has a total supply of 94.7 billion tokens with a market valuation of over $26.4 billion.

TRON’s protocol revenue for yesterday totaled $5.56 million, a 3.07% decrease from the previous day. The network’s short-term revenue performance appeared stable, with $203.35 million over the last 30 days, up 0.20%.

Total protocol revenue fell 17.87% to $609.61 million over 90 days. TRON’s revenue, a measure of long-term growth and consistent ecosystem activity, increased 43.03% to $3.39 billion over the last 365 days.

TRON network’s stablecoins recorded notable transaction growth. The stablecoin overview page revealed that the blockchain had over 100 million monthly active addresses and 342 million transactions in January.

TRON solidified its stablecoin settlement hub in the second half of last year, with low costs and fast payment confirmations across Asia, Africa, and Latin America. Stablecoin supply increased 41%, powered by USDT, USDD, and TUSD, while monthly active users increased 38% to over 10 million.

According to the stablecoin overview page, USDT dominates stablecoins on the network with a total supply of over 85.4 billion tokens. USDD and TUSD are next in line, with roughly 705 million and 168.5 million tokens, respectively. USDCOLD adds liquidity and usefulness to the ecosystem with 38.4 million tokens

Tronscan data also revealed that the blockchain currently has 72.75 million active participants in stablecoin transactions. The network processed 3,257,515 transactions yesterday alone, a 53.5% increase from the previous day. These high-volume transactions benefit platforms like SUN.io, which currently has $115.85 million in liquidity.