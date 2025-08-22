Coinbase now lists World Liberty Financial’s USD1 stablecoin, backed by President Donald Trump and his sons, letting American users trade a new digital dollar alongside USDC and USDT.

Coinbase confirmed the listing on its blog and X posts. Eric Trump, co-founder of World Liberty Financial, also shared the news on X and promised more updates “very soon.”

Coinbase adds USD1 and starts phased trading

U.S users can now access and trade USD1 on Coinbase. The exchange has officially added it as an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum network. This is a big step for USD1’s biggest supporter and developer, World Liberty Financial, as it enters one of the largest and most regulated crypto exchanges worldwide.

Coinbase said the rollout for USD1 depends on meeting liquidity requirements, so trading will start in phases. This measure will allow the exchange to monitor supply and demand, prevent sudden price swings, and make sure both buyers and sellers have a smooth experience. Investors will be confident about entering and exiting positions without facing losses because this approach aligns with the platform’s broader policy of maintaining orderly markets.

Coinbase also warned users not to send USD1 over other networks that aren’t Ethereum because they risk huge losses. This caution will help new stablecoin users who don’t know the consequences of sending tokens across incompatible blockchains. It also shows how Coinbase is committed to transparency and user protection as it introduces high-profile assets like USD1 to its platform.

U.S users can now trade three major stablecoins, USDC, Tether’s USDT, and USD1, on Coinbase. Adding the USD1, backed by the Trump family, gives users more trading options and raises competition for stablecoins. It also directs focus to the rapidly growing market for digital dollars because users avoid traditional banking restrictions.

World Liberty Financial increases USD1 supply and plans a rewards program

World Liberty Financial recently minted $205 million worth of USD1 stablecoins, as recently reported by Cryptopolitan. The issuance boosted USD1’s total supply to a record $2.4 billion, marking its biggest increase since late April. Launched earlier this year, the stablecoin now ranks as the world’s sixth-largest, with a market capitalization of $2.39 billion.

USD1’s 205 million token minting aligned with remarks from Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Bowman at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium. Cryptopolitan reported that Wyoming became the first U.S. state to launch a stablecoin earlier this week.

Most of USD1’s supply comes from strategic partnerships and large treasury holdings, including a $2 billion investment from Abu Dhabi-based MGX transacted using the token on Binance. World Liberty Financial is committed to developing a stable digital dollar that can compete with USDC and USDT.

USD1 is fully backed on a 1:1 basis by U.S. dollars and U.S. Treasuries. This ensures the token represents a real, tangible asset, making it more reliable for its holders. World Liberty Financial has also disclosed the Ethereum contract address for USD1, so that anyone can verify the total supply, track transactions, and confirm that the backing reserves exist as stated.

The company also announced its plans for a loyalty points program for USD1 users. It will reward people for trading, holding, staking, and participating in approved decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols. This program will incentivize engagement with USD1 and generate yield from financial activities that increase liquidity.

World Liberty Financial’s Ethereum-based DeFi platform will launch publicly soon and integrate USD1 to offer users borrowing and lending services like other decentralized finance applications built on Ethereum. The project aims to create an ecosystem where users can easily deposit, borrow, lend, and earn rewards using USD1. People won’t rely on traditional banking rails anymore, and capital will move faster and more efficiently.

