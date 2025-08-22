FREE REPORT: A New Way to Earn Passive Income in 2025 DOWNLOAD
Track all markets on TradingView
Bank of England

UK consumers grow more optimistic following BoE rate cut

3 mins read
789528

Contents

1. UK consumers embrace the BoE’s efforts to lower borrowing costs in the country
2. Raoul Ruparel highlights the economic effects of spending patterns
Share link:

In this post:

  • UK consumers increase their confidence in household budgets after the Bank of England rate cuts.
  • Consumer confidence hit its highest level in months, surprising experts.
  • Rich families spend more, but poor families still struggle with high prices.

UK consumers have reportedly increased their confidence in household budgets this year compared to the previous years. This significant change resulted from the individuals’ positive attitude towards the Bank of England’s interest rate cuts.

This announcement came after GfK’s index, popularly known as the GfK Consumer Confidence Index, which measures consumers’ perception regarding their household finances, expressed a notable increase of 3 points from last month’s surge to 5.

For the overall consumer confidence index, which focuses on consumers’ perception of the general economy, consumer sentiment rose to -17, reflecting a 2-point increase. This shocked analysts as they had earlier predicted that the overall consumer confidence index would remain constant. Additionally, it is the highest record score since December.

UK consumers embrace the BoE’s efforts to lower borrowing costs in the country 

Analysts say the improvement shows that households are responding positively to lower borrowing costs, with overall sentiment now at its highest point since August of last year.

This demonstrates that people have finally realized the essence of the Bank of England’s efforts to reduce borrowing costs, bringing about change for average citizens. This happened one year after the bank began lowering interest rates from 16-year highs. Another significant news for prospective buyers is that mortgage costs in the country have also started dropping.

See also  Base flips Tron with DeFi deposits clocking over $6.5 billion

This report highlights the economy’s early stage of recovery from the damage caused by Labour’s £26bn, approximately $35 billion, hike in the cost of employing people. In addition, S&P’s business sentiment survey earlier this week showed the strongest growth in the private sector for a year.

Savings intentions have fallen, undoing last month’s increase to their highest level since the financial crisis, GfK said. More people say they are ready to make expensive purchases, like cars and furniture.

Despite all this, Neil Bellamy, a consumer insights director at GfK, warned that any positive sentiment around the economy could now be under threat. In a statement, Bellamy highlighted some significant challenges ahead, such as inflation, which, according to him, has been at its highest since January 2024, while unemployment is on the rise.

Notably, UK inflation in July rose more than expected, with significant costs for households such as food and transport. This cautions that the squeeze on consumers could intensify if retailers raise prices to help cover higher payroll costs. The British Retail Consortium said four in ten shoppers expect to spend more on food shopping over the next three months.

On the other hand, poorer households are disproportionately affected by recent rises in food prices because they spend a greater share of their income on basic goods. That creates a scenario where those struggling financially are not enjoying the benefits of appreciating real wages and lower borrowing costs.

See also  Tesla slashes UK leasing prices as July sales plunge 60%

Raoul Ruparel highlights the economic effects of spending patterns

Data from The Boston Consulting Group revealed that its gauge of the difference in spending patterns between those earning more than £48,000 a year and those earning less was four times higher since January. Their latest survey, released on Friday, August 22, showed that about 28% of participants plan to spend more on groceries, up from just 20 percent three months ago.

In the meantime, the number of consumers with more disposable income who prefer premium brands is at the highest level observed since May. This suggests that, as the BCG report found, top earners are leading the recovery in demand.

Raoul Ruparel, director of BCG’s Centre for Growth, weighed in on the situation. According to Ruparel, wealthier households are contributing factors in a scenario where spending is increasing. 

“Looking ahead, this ongoing divide will significantly influence how quickly and in what way consumer recovery happens,” he said.

Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...

Sign up and stay on the top

Stay informed with Cryptopolitan’s newsletters — delivered straight to your inbox.

subscribe

Your gateway to web3.

top section
Learn
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

Copyright 2025 Cryptopolitan

SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan