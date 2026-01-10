Trump says he will make Denmark's Greenland part of the US ‘whether they like it or not.’

09:35Greenland’s economy is stalling as Trump pushes for annexation
While Donald Trump keeps talking about taking Greenland, the Arctic island’s economy is quietly grinding to a halt.
According to Søren Bjerregaard, head of securities and balance of payments at Danmarks Nationalbank, Greenland is facing a perfect storm of fiscal and demographic trouble.
In a new report, Bjerregaard warned that economic growth dropped to 0.8% in 2025 and is expected to stay there in 2026, a far cry from the 2% growth it saw in 2022.
He said the slowdown was due to infrastructure projects like airports wrapping up, while planned investments in energy and other sectors haven’t started yet.
Meanwhile, Greenland’s key shrimp stocks are falling, and dividends from state-owned companies have dried up. The result? The Greenland Treasury hit a critically low liquidity level in the second half of 2025, and Bjerregaard says fiscal tightening is now urgent.
He also warned that the worst isn’t over. Greenland’s population of 56,699 is shrinking fast, and it’s expected to drop by 20% by 2050. The island’s ageing population + ongoing emigration crisis are now putting massive pressure on its already fragile public finances.
09:19Trump threatens 'hard way' if Denmark won’t cooperate over Greenland handover
Donald Trump just told reporters that the U.S. will take Greenland “whether they like it or not.”
When asked if he plans to offer money to Greenlanders, Trump said “not yet” but left the door open.
Right now, he alleges (with no evidence, of course) that Russia and China are circling Greenland with destroyers and submarines, and the U.S. needs to act first.
Trump said he’d prefer to make a deal “the easy way”, but if that doesn’t work, “we’re going to do it the hard way.” He added that Denmark’s historical claims don’t matter, saying “a boat landing 500 years ago doesn’t mean you own it.”
Trump argued that leasing land isn’t enough, even though the U.S. already has rights to deploy unlimited troops there under the current agreement. He told reporters, “You don’t defend leases the same way. You have to own it.” That, he said, is why short-term deals like Obama’s Iran deal don’t work; countries need permanent ownership.
Trump then repeated that he likes Russia and China, but said he won’t allow them as neighbors in Greenland. “I love the people of Russia. I love the people of China. I get along great with Xi and Putin,” Trump said. “But they’re not going to occupy Greenland. Not on my watch.”
Meanwhile, Greenland’s foreign minister, Vivian Motzfeldt, is publicly hinting at going behind Denmark’s back. She told Danish media that Greenland should consider holding one-on-one talks with the U.S. without Copenhagen.
“What would be wrong with that?” she said. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is scheduled to meet with Motzfeldt and Denmark’s Lars Løkke Rasmussen next week.
Trump isn’t interested in any legal debates either. According to him, “I don’t need international law. My own morality. My own mind. It’s the only thing that can stop me.”
What to know
Trump says the U.S. will seize Greenland if necessary, dismissing Denmark, NATO, and international law as obstacles.