TL;DR Breakdown

The latest TRON price analysis shows a decline in price.

Price levels have fallen unexpectedly to reach $0.104.

Resistance remains uncovered after bearish interruption.

The TRON price analysis is indicating a bearish signal, as a decrease in price has been detected today. The most recent update shows that the cryptocurrency is going in the favor of the bears as they have succeeded in making a comeback.

The past few hours had observed a continuous bullish streak which was on course to go above the current resistance i.e. $0.11. But, the bears have restrained the price levels to go further, and a downtrend has taken place.

TRX/USD 1-day price chart: Bulls pulling through strongly after a short bearish interval

The 1-day TRX/USD price chart is going bullish for the day, as more green candlesticks are adding to the already strong bullish momentum. There has been a significant rise in the coin value, and the price levels are going high every hour.

The predominant trend for the day has been bullish, which has resulted in the price reaching $0.10 of value. This is a huge accomplishment for the bulls as they have taken the price even above the moving average (MA) value i.e. $0.1.

TRX/USD 1-day price chart. Source: TradingView

On the other hand, the volatility is slowly increasing which might be taken as a negative signal for cryptocurrency’s future. Meanwhile, the Bollinger bands are showing the following values; the upper value at $0.099 and the lower value at $0.079. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) score is also reaching new heights i.e. 73 which is above the overbought mark.

TRON price analysis: 4-hours price chart indicates a drop after bears regain momentum

The 4-hours TRON price analysis is predicting a decline in the price, as the bears are regaining their strength after a continuous defeat. The price has decreased to $0.10, which is surprising considering that the past few hours have seen the bulls maintaining their lead successfully.

The moving average (MA) value of $0.101 is still below the current price value, as the bulls have been at reign previously. Meanwhile, the Bollinger bands are maintaining an average of $0.095, at the time of writing.

TRX/USD 4-hours price chart. Source: TradingView

The other values related to Bollinger bands are equally important in predicting the ongoing trend, and the upper band is at $0.10 while the lower band is at $0.08. Meanwhile, the RSI score has also shifted towards the declining movement, and it has decreased up to 74.4, but still holds a secure place.

TRX/USD technical indicators chart. Source: TradingView

As the general trend observed during the day has been towards the bullish side, so is the technical indicators chart confirming the persisting trend. The summary is showing 16 indicators on the buying point, 10 on neutral, and none on the selling point.

If we talk about the Moving Averages indicators, it is displaying similar results, and the signal is strong for the buyers. There are 14 indicators at the buying position, one at neutral, and none at the selling position.

As the bullish momentum has been huge during the day, the Oscillators are giving a slightly bullish indication as well. This is because there are nine indicators at the neutral spot, two at the buying and once again no indicator at the selling spot is seen.

TRON price analysis conclusion

The 1-day and 4-hours TRON price analysis is directing us that the bears are trying to take charge again in the latest Tron price analysis.

The bears are giving resistance to the bullish uptrend and have successfully interrupted the bullish streak just when the price has gone above the last resistance mark. The bears have caused the price to lower to $0.10, and further downfall can be expected if more sellers enter the market.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.