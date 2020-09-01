One of the most developed projects on the DeFi space, TRON has announced it’s teaming up with BAND Protocol to launch Oracle projects in the DeFi space.

In the press statement that was released by the leading DeFi project, TRON, it noted that it has finally completed the integration of BAND Protocol to power its DeFi space with decentralized Oracle.

Furthermore, TRON noted that the partnership with BAND Protocol was a very strategic one that would put them at an advantaged point in the future. With this partnership, it will signal a turning point in the relationship between TRON and DeFi to unveil future projects.

TRON developers can now input external price feeds in DeFi

One of the few advantages of the partnership with BAND Protocol is that developers in the TRON dApp space can now go-ahead to develop price feeds externally that will eventually be added to the DeFi.

This new feature will be one of the most valuable features that would benefit any developer and a rush into space by developers is expected soon. Another advantage is that it would begin a list of developments of very sophisticated and important dApps in the ecosystem. The new apps that would be developed will be able to get data from any chain or any external environment.

Partnership with BAND Protocol will see the creation of a new token

Aside from the fact that this partnership with BAND Protocol will present a high throughput and customization of decentralized Oracles, another new TRC20 BAND token will be created.

The creation of this token will see it answer the need to serve multipurpose uses in the DeFi TRON space. The new token will possess its value and serve as a means of exchange.

With BAND Protocol boasting of being the first Oracle oriented program that would be integrated, the developers of both would be working tirelessly to make it secure. The uses of these applications would span across different sectors in the economy which includes gaming.