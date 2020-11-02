TRON blockchain suffered a brief attack earlier today.

The CEO explained that the attack was launched via a malicious contract. However, all services have been restored.

Earlier today, the TRON network suffered a malicious attack, which took reportedly took down the network for quite some time. Some of the blockchain users lamented after learning about the incident, as they were unable to access their cryptocurrency and other services on the blockchain. However, the TRON network has been restored to normalcy, likewise all the services on the blockchain.

Justin explains the brief attack on TRON network

Having confirmed the restoration of the services on the blockchain, the CEO of TRON, Justin Sun, took to his Twitter handle to explain what actually led to the downtime of the TRON network. In line with his words today, the network was attacked via a malicious contract at exactly 06:14 (HKT) today. This was during the mainnet upgrade to version 4.1.

According to Sun, the attacker could succeed with his malicious attack because he leveraged the authority granted to the contract developer. With that access, the attacker executed malicious transactions, which resulted in the suspension of block production on the network by the Super Representative (SR). By suspending block production on the TRON network, the attacker intended to generate profits as TRON is one of the busiest blockchains.

Funds are SAFU

The attack could not last long as the TRON developer detected the problem and fixed it immediately, according to Sun. The block production on the network has fully resumed, including all the services on the blockchain, which was affected by the large-scale attack. The CEO of TRON also mentioned that all the users’ assets are safe.

The address must have brought some relief to investors who felt very bad about the development. Some users even threaten to swap their TRX, the native cryptocurrency of TRON blockchain, to other coins like HEX.